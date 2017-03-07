Almost 70 percent of Washington fans apparently want No. 1 Nathan Hale to play in DICK'S Nationals

There’s been scuttlebutt around the internet about whether it makes sense for USA TODAY Super 25 No. 1 Nathan Hale (Seattle) to accept a bid to the DICK’s National High School Invitational tournament in New York. Apparently fans in the team’s home state certainly want to see them put a stamp on a national title.

On Tuesday, the Seattle Times posted an online poll asking its fans whether they think the Raiders should compete in this year’s tournament. The results, to this point, have been pretty conclusive: Nearly 70 percent believe Nathan Hale should give the tournament a go.

Without traveling to the tournament, it’s possible that Hale could still capture the Super 25 national title. Take on the event, they’ll almost certainly have to win it to claim the crown. Additionally, Hale superstar Michael Porter Jr. would likely have to travel to New York immediately after the McDonald’s All-American Game in Chicago and potentially take part in a game just hours after competing in an All-American Game.

None of those things are definite reasons for the Raiders to lean toward skipping the tournament, but they are considerations. If it’s up to the fans? We’ll see Porter Jr. and his teammates in the Big Apple.