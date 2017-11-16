Alontae Taylor receives Under Armour All-America Game jersey

USA Today Sports

Coffee County Central (Tenn.) wide receiver Alontae Taylor received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Taylor is the sixth-ranked receiver in the country, according to ESPN. He had been a Tennessee commit until Butch Jones’ departure.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

