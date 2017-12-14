Four-star WR Alontae Taylor recommits to Tennessee over Georgia

The on-again, off-again relationship between Alontae Taylor and Tennessee football is back on.

Taylor, a four-star recruit by 247Sports, recommitted to Tennessee on Wednesday, a month after decommitting from the SEC program.

Jeremiah 29:11 –

"For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." 1000% COMMITTED 🍊#PruittEra pic.twitter.com/6KW86Mm6ba — Alontae ™ (@TaeTaylor6) December 13, 2017

Taylor, who is the No. 5 prospect in the state, committed to Tennessee on June 18, 2016 before decommitting on Nov. 12, the day Butch Jones was fired.

At that time he said his top five schools were Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Wake Forest with Georgia being the frontrunner.

Taylor picked the Vols over Georgia, and notified Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart of his decision.

