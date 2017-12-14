Four-star WR Alontae Taylor recommits to Tennessee over Georgia

The on-again, off-again relationship between Alontae Taylor and Tennessee football is back on.
Taylor, a four-star recruit by 247Sports, recommitted to Tennessee on Wednesday, a month after decommitting from the SEC program.
Taylor, who is the No. 5 prospect in the state, committed to Tennessee on June 18, 2016 before decommitting on Nov. 12, the day Butch Jones was fired.
EARLIER: Decommitments piling up after Butch Jones’ firing
At that time he said his top five schools were Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Wake Forest with Georgia being the frontrunner.
Taylor picked the Vols over Georgia, and notified Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart of his decision.