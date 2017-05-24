Top 10 inside linebacker Alston Orji commits to Vanderbilt

Alston Orji, ranked as the No. 7 inside linebacker prospect in the Class of 2018, has committed to Vanderbilt.

Orji, from Rockwall (Texas), announced his commitment on Twitter following his high school team’s spring game Tuesday night.

#Dynamite18 My new home for the next 4 years🙌🏾💯Will be a Commodore🐦 pic.twitter.com/R5bokszFmj — Alston Chizoba Orji (@_TheAOrji_) May 24, 2017

According to 247Sports, Vanderbilt inside linebackers coach Chris Marve visited the school earlier Tuesday and watched the spring game. Vanderbilt had offered the 6-2, 225-pound prospect in the fall and he and his family took an unofficial visit in March.

Orji, ranked No. 21 in the 247Sports Composite in the state of Texas, is listed with 58 tackles last season.

He chose Vanderbilt from among 19 reported offers, including Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, UCLA and Washington.