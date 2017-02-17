Amantia named Reed football coach

The coaching bug never left Tony Amantia.

So, after a little break to help him re-focus, Amantia is back in the Northern Nevada high school football scene, this time at Reed.

Amantia takes over the Reed program after Ernie Howren moved over to the Bishop Manogue football program on Jan. 10.

“My thirst for being involved with the kids and teaching the game I love was missing from my life,” Amantia said. “There’s too many miles left on the tires.”

Amantia got his start in high school coaching at Manogue in 1997-98. From there, he went to Wooster from 1999-2002, then to Damonte Ranch, when that school opened, from 2003-11.

Amantia said he did not seriously consider the Reed opening, at first, but several friends and co-workers prodded him to apply.

“One of my good friends said, ‘You know you’re a coach at heart. At least attempt to get that job and see what happens.’ The more I looked at it, the more intriguing it became,” Amantia said.

Amantia got into coaching at a young age, he was 26 at Manogue, and said was going full speed all the time.

“It got to the point where I needed a break,” he said. “Removing myself from the game gave me great perspective on a lot of things. Sometimes, when you’re in the heat of it, you can’t see what’s important in life.”

Amantia said even though he was not a head coach for a while, he would still get up early and watch game film and share information with friends and coaches.

He is in the process of assembling his coaching staff at Reed and said he has already been contacted by several former teammates and coaches.

“(Reed) has a lot of really good pieces coming back. At quarterback and at running back. They have a lot of depth at linebacker, the defensive line and offensive line,” he said. “I know they’re a good group there and they’re hungry and they have a lot to prove, obviously.”

Reed won five straight Regional championships before losing to Damonte in the title game last fall.

Amantia played linebacker at Nevada for Chris Ault in 1990. Before that, he payed for Bakersfield Junior College.

He spent two seasons helping coach the defense at Galena in 2013-14 and is the Washoe County School District’s physical education curriculum advisor as well as the district’s coordinator with athletics and activities, working with Rollins Stallworth.

“I’m really excited about this, looking at those kids and how I can help,” Amantia said. “I was just fortunate enough to be the guy given the chance.”