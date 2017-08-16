Chicago eighth-grade basketball star commits to DePaul

Amari Bailey, a Chicago basketball player entering the eighth grade, has committed to DePaul, according to posts on his Instagram account and his AAU program’s Twitter feed.

Bailey, 13 and listed as a 6-2 guard, is a member of the Class of 2022, meaning he would not be able to sign a binding letter of intent until November 2021.

If the name sounds familiar, he also is one of five Chicago kids who are featured with their mothers on the Lifetime reality show “Bringing Up Ballers.”

“We went on an unofficial visit and Amari just decided it was right,” Bailey’s mother, Johanna Edelberg, told Chicago’s CBS affiliate.

Oddly enough, Bailey has decided on a college but has not decided on a high school. He will attend Skinner West Elementary this year.

Bailey’s commitment follows the move of Tim Anderson to the DePaul coaching stuff. Anderson had been working with MeanStreets AAU, the program that Bailey plays for.

“Tim Anderson was his trainer. Now he’s the assistant coach at DePaul. That made all the difference,” Edelberg told CBS. The biggest thing for Amari is to have a solid team around. I think that since he knows the assistant coach so well, and he’s built a relationship over the years trusting his judgement and working for a head coach kind solidified the deal for Amari.”