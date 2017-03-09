American Family ALL-USA Fox Valley awards

American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley weekly prep sports rankings:

BOYS’

BASKETBALL

1. Xavier (24-0): Hawks have scored 100 or more points in their last two WIAA playoff games. Next: Today, Division 3 sectional semifinal vs. Little Chute at Bay Port High School.

2. Hilbert (24-1): Wolves beat Valley Christian 92-73 in regional final on Saturday. Next: Today, D5 sectional semifinal vs. Sheboygan Christian at Brown Deer.

3. Kimberly (20-4): Papermakers blast Homestead 77-46 in Saturday’s regional final. Next: Today, D1 sectional semifinal vs. Menomonee Falls at Manitowoc.

4. Little Chute (18-6): Mustangs have quietly had excellent season and are back at the sectional level for the first time since 2013-14 season. Next: Today, D3 sectional semifinal vs. Xavier at Bay Port.

5. Shiocton (19-6): Chiefs drop 70-62 heartbreaker to Roncalli in Wednesday’s WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal. Next: Season complete.

Others: Kaukauna (15-9), Neenah (15-9), Wrightstown (16-9), Freedom (15-9).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division.

GIRLS’

BASKETBALL

1. Appleton North (26-0): Top-ranked team in Division 1, Lighting reach state tournament at Resch Center for second consecutive season. Next: Friday, Division 1 state semifinal vs. Milwaukee King.

2. Wrightstown (23-3): Tigers qualify for state tournament for first time since 2004. Next: Today, Division 3 state semifinal vs. Madison Edgewood.

3. Hortonville (20-5): Polar Bears make trip to state for first time in 30 years. Next: Friday, Division 2 state semifinal vs. Cudahy.

4. Shiocton (18-8): Chiefs parlay tough schedule into first state tournament berth in program’s history. Next: Today, Division 4 state semifinal vs. La Crosse Aquinas.

5. Seymour (20-6): Thunder falls to Beaver Dam in Division 2 sectional final on Saturday. Next: Season complete.

Others: Appleton West (19-6), New London (15-10), Kimberly (14-10), Little Chute (14-8), Fox Valley Lutheran (14-10).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division.

PLAYERS OF THE

WEEK

Morgan Allen, Hortonville girls’ basketball: Allen scored 27 points and had 15 rebounds to help the Polar Bears crush Menomonie 74-44 in a WIAA Division 2 sectional final on Saturday. The win earned Hortonville a berth in the state tournament.

Danielle Nennig and Kailee Van Zeeland, Wrightstown girls’ basketball: Nennig scored 18 points and Van Zeeland added 16 to help the Tigers earn a trip to the state tournament with a 60-53 victory over Amherst in a D3 sectional final on Saturday.

Sydney Levy and Paige Schabo, Appleton North girls’ basketball: Levy scored 22 points and Schabo added 17 to lead the Lightning in scoring in its 79-52 victory over Chippewa Falls on Saturday in a WIAA D1 sectional final. The Lightning earned its second consecutive trip to the state tournament.

Jon Heilman, Kaukauna wrestling: The 195-pounder got a critical decision victory in the Ghosts’ 35-27 victory over Stoughton in last Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 state championship match. It was the fourth consecutive title for Kaukauna.

Ricardo Arguello: 920-993-7191 or rarguello@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @PCRicardo