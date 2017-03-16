American Family ALL-USA Fox Valley awards

American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley weekly prep sports rankings:

BOYS’

BASKETBALL

1. Xavier (26-0): Hawks reach state tournament for third consecutive season and are ranked No. 2 in the state in final Associated Press poll. Next: Today, Division 3 state semifinal against top-ranked Ripon.

RELATED: Xavier challenged right away with Ripon

2. Hilbert (25-2): Wolves fall to Barneveld in D5 sectional final last Saturday. Next: Season complete.

3. Kimberly (21-5): Papermakers lost to Arrowhead in D1 sectional final last Saturday. Next: Season complete.

4. Kaukauna (16-10): Ghosts fall to Cedarburg in last Saturday’s sectional final. Next: Season complete.

5. Little Chute (18-7): Mustangs lose to Xavier in last Thursday’s sectional semifinal. Next: Season complete.

Others: Shiocton (20-7), Neenah (15-9), Wrightstown (16-9), Freedom (15-9).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division.

GIRLS’

BASKETBALL

1. Appleton North (26-0): Lightning secures Appleton’s first WIAA girls’ basketball crown with wins over Milwaukee King and De Pere in state tournament last week. Next: Season complete.

2. Wrightstown (23-4): Tigers drop D3 state semifinal last Thursday to eventual champ Madison Edgewood. Next: Season complete.

3. Hortonville (20-6): Polar Bears fall to Cudahy in Division 2 state semifinal last Friday. Next: Season complete.

4. Appleton West (19-6): Terrors lose to eventual state champion Appleton North in sectional semifinals. Next: Season complete.

5. Shiocton (18-9): Chiefs lose to Aquinas in D4 state semifinal last Thursday. Next: Season complete.

Others: Seymour (20-6), New London (15-10), Kimberly (14-10), Little Chute (14-8), Fox Valley Lutheran (14-10).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division.

PLAYERS OF THE

WEEK

Sydney Levy, Appleton North girls’ basketball: Levy scored 19 points to lead the Lightning past Milwaukee King in last Friday’s WIAA Division 1 state semifinal at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

Hunter Plamann and Sam Ferris, Xavier boys’ basketball: Plamann scored 23 points and Ferris added 21 to help the Hawks get past Valders 63-57 in Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 sectional final at Kaukauna. The Hawks advanced to the WIAA state tournament for the third consecutive season.

Paige Schabo, Appleton North girls’ basketball: Schabo scored 16 points and had seven rebounds in the Lightning’s 49-34 victory over De Pere in Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 state championship game at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon. She also had 12 points in the Lightning’s 75-52 state semifinal win over Milwaukee King on Friday.

Jordan McCabe, Kaukauna boys’ basketball: McCabe scored 36 points in the Ghosts’ 78-75 loss to Cedarburg in last Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 sectional final at Menasha.

Kari Brekke, Appleton North girls’ basketball: Brekke scored 14 points in the Lightning’s state semifinal victory over Milwaukee King and 13 points against De Pere in the state championship game.

Ricardo Arguello: 920-993-7191 or rarguello@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @PCRicardo