American Family ALL-USA Fox Valley awards

American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley weekly prep sports rankings

:

BOYS’

BASKETBALL

1. Xavier (28-0): Hawks captured first WIAA state title with 73-47 victory over Prescott in the Division 3 championship game last Saturday. Next: Season complete.

2. Hilbert (25-2): Season complete.

3. Kimberly (21-5): Season complete.

4. Kaukauna (16-10): Season complete.

5. Little Chute (18-7): Season complete.

Others: Shiocton (20-7), Neenah (15-9), Wrightstown (16-9), Freedom (15-9).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division.

GIRLS’

BASKETBALL

1. Appleton North (28-0): Season complete.

2. Wrightstown (23-4): Season complete.

3. Hortonville (20-6): Season complete.

4. Appleton West (19-6): Season complete.

5. Shiocton (18-9): Season complete.

Others: Seymour (20-6), New London (15-10), Kimberly (14-10), Little Chute (14-8), Fox Valley Lutheran (14-10).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division.

PLAYERS OF THE

WEEK

Sam Ferris, Xavier boys’ basketball: Ferris had 25 points and seven rebounds in the Hawks’ 81-74 WIAA Division 3 state semifinal win over Ripon at the Kohl Center on Thursday. He added 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the Hawks’ 73-47 victory over Prescott in Saturday’s D3 title game.

Hunter Plamann, Xavier boys’ basketball: Had 22 points and seven rebounds in the Hawks’ victory over Ripon in the D3 state semifinal, and 29 points and seven assists in Xavier’s win over Prescott in Saturday’s title game.

Emily Scott, Kimberly track and field: Scott had a leap of 5 feet, 8 inches in winning the high jump competition at the Stevens Point indoor invitational. The Papermakers finished first overall with 75 points.

Tess Keyzers, Little Chute girls’ track and field: Keyzers, the two-time defending WIAA Division 2 shot put champ, had a throw of 44 feet, 10.5 inches in winning the event at the Sheboygan North indoor invitational last Saturday.

Nate De Young, Xavier boys’ basketball: De Young had 18 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks in the Hawks’ victory over Prescott in Saturday’s Division 3 state title game at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Ricardo Arguello: 920-993-7191