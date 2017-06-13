ALL-USA Baseball First Team: MacKenzie Gore, Whiteville (N.C.)

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball First Team was chosen by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley in consultation with high school coaches.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jordon Adell, Ballard (Louisville)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Todd Boyer, Shawnee (Okla.)

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: MacKenzie Gore

Position: LHP/INF/OF

School: Whiteville (N.C.)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 175

The future: Signed to East Carolina. Drafted No. 3 overall by the San Diego Padres.

By the numbers: Led his team to its third state title in four seasons, going 11-0 with a 0.19 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 74.1 innings. He hit .478 with 29 RBI in 90 at-bats.

Unusual skill: I turkey hunt with a shotgun.

Best advice a coach gave me: My coach said stay humble and stay hungry.

Biggest accomplishments: Three state championships.

Biggest disappointment: Losing the state championship last year.

Nicknames: My favorite is probably the ‘Fearless Leader.’ I’ve also heard 96 because I’ve hit 96 mph or Kenzie, which I’m a little old for now. But probably my least favorite is Mac.

Favorite pizza topping: I’ll have to go with a meat lover’s kind of deal with sausage, cheese and pepperoni.

First car I drove: My dad’s Ford F-150 truck.

Favorite MLB player: Madison Bumgarner. He’s from North Carolina and I like the way he plays and competes.

Favorite current song: There are a few. Anything country.

Walk-up song: Wild Thing

Least-favorite current song: Anything by Justin Bieber

Mistake I learned from: When I was a freshman, going into sophomore year, the way I was acting. I learned from that. Coach got on me and sat me down. I was getting a little big-headed.

Favorite teacher: I’ve never had a bad one really. I guess the guy who helped me with weightlifting at Whiteville, Matthew Scott.

Longest homer I gave up: Knock on wood, I haven’t given up one in high school, but probably the longest one that was hit off me came in American Legion ball my eighth-grade year.

Longest homer: This year at West Columbus (Cerro Gordo). It went into some pine trees. It was on a fastball, middle-in.

Favorite phrase: Probably “lock in.” I say that a lot during the game.