ALL-USA Baseball First Team: Royce Lewis, Junipero Serra (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball First Team was chosen by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley in consultation with high school coaches.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jordon Adell, Ballard (Louisville)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Todd Boyer, Shawnee (Okla.)

MORE: First Team | Second Team | Third Team

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Royce Lewis

Position: INF

School: Junipero Serra (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)

Height/Weight: 6-2, 188

The future: Signed to California-Irvine. Drafted No. 1 overall by Minnesota Twins.

By the numbers: In 80 at-bats, hit .388 with 35 runs and 25 stolen bases. Had an on-base percentage of .569. He is the three-time Trinity League Player of the Year.

Unusual skill: I make a lot of people laugh and have a lot of fun. Probably other athletic sports, baseball, bowling and pingpong.

Best advice a coach gave me: To be yourself. That was pretty much the entire JSerra coaching staff. Pretty much the whole season, they told me to be myself, especially with all the outside distractions going on. I felt like that was a great help for me and my team. I felt like that was our team motto, to be yourself and have a good day.

Playing defense: At shortstop, you can’t think about your last at-bat. There’s so much going on at short, you have to forget about it immediately.

Biggest accomplishment: At my school, I was given the faculty award for best character for the past four years. That’s really made myself and my parents proud as well.

Biggest disappointment: Not winning a CIF championship with my high school team. It’s really tough to do in Southern California. We had a great team all four years and we didn’t win a title.

Favorite nickname: I don’t really have one. I’ve heard Rolls Royce before but not too many people call me that.

Favorite pizza topping: Pepperoni because I like a little spice in my life, but not too spicy.

Ideal walk-up song: Bring ’Em Out by T.I.

First car I drove: My mom’s Jeep Grand Cherokee. I don’t have my license yet, so it was only recently probably two months ago. She trusted me enough, so there was no cringing involved there.

Favorite MLB player: I would go with Derek Jeter in the past. In terms of current players, Carlos Correa and Francisco Lindor because they’re shortstops and they’re young and have a lot of prime and they always bring in that fun aspect to the game every day.

Mistake I learned from: One time when I went bowling with my friend and he was telling me, ‘Hey, I’m not very good.’ I said, ‘It’s OK, we’re just going to have fun.’ I trusted him and that was my first mistake because he killed me. He scored about 240. I trust people a lot, but that was a fun mistake to find out.

Favorite current song: I like I’m the One by Justin Bieber and DJ Khaled and Quavo and Chance the Rapper.

Least favorite current song: Just anything by Drake in general. Every song he has is always getting played too much.

Favorite teacher: Brandon Neal. I say Mr. Neal because he was an amazing person, let alone a great teacher. He really changed the way I look at people. He was my economics teacher. He treated me like a regular kid and I really appreciated that. He always kept the class upbeat.

My longest homer: I would probably have to say at Wrigley Field (at the Under Armour All-America Game last July).

Longest homer I gave up: In Little League, somebody hit a bomb off me. The fences were 200 feet and whoever it was probably hit a 300-foot homer. I was probably one of the lower-end pitchers. I wasn’t very good.

More memorable: The walk-off homer against Damien (La Verne). No. 1, it was a walk-off and No. 2, just the situation the team was in at the time. We were going in a downhill trend, we had lost three in a row and the team was down at that point and the home run kind of lifted us up.