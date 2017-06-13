ALL-USA Baseball First Team: Tanner Sparks, Shawnee (Okla.)

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball First Team was chosen by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley in consultation with high school coaches.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jordon Adell, Ballard (Louisville)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Todd Boyer, Shawnee (Okla.)

MORE: First Team | Second Team | Third Team

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Tanner Sparks

Position: IF/RHP

School: Shawnee (Okla.)

Height/Weight: 6-0, 160

The future: Signed with Oklahoma State.

By the numbers: Led team to 40-0 record and a state championship, hitting .504 with 12 homers and 81 RBI and as a pitcher, was 10-0 with a 0.82 ERA with 68 strikeouts in 51 innings.

Unusual skill: I am kind of funny.

Best advice a coach gave me: Just to relax and not press too hard. I tend to try too hard when things aren’t going my way.

Biggest accomplishment: Three state championships. That’s pretty awesome.

Biggest disappointment: I am guess I’m disappointed that I will never get to play baseball again with some of my best friends.

Nickname: Everybody just calls me Sparky.

Favorite pizza topping: Pepperoni. It’s a little spicy. I just like the taste.

Ideal walk-up song: Something that makes you feel good, gets you ready to compete, gets you locked in. The year before this, I did Hells Bells by AC/DC.

First car I drove: A 2003 Chevy Tahoe. It’s not a bad car.

Favorite MLB player: I really like Kris Bryant. He seems very humble.

Favorite current song: Body Like a Back Road (by Sam Hunt).

Mistake I learned from: When I was 16, I got in a wreck the second week I was driving. My grandpa was calling me while I was driving. The lesson is to not be on the phone while I’m in the car and to pay attention to my surroundings at all times. Fortunately, I wasn’t going very fast.

Least favorite current song: iSpy by Lil Yachti.

Favorite teacher: Mrs. (Melisa) Rice for pre-calculus and AP calculus. She’s really fun and energetic and really explains stuff well. She made sure everybody got it. She really cared about everybody.

Longest homer I gave up: One in Florida last year to Chiles (Tallahassee, Fla.). The kid smashed it. It cleared a road behind the field. It was a bomb.

Memorable homer: When I was 11, going onto 12. We were playing in a tournament in a high school field. I hit one to left and it went over the fence, which was about 340. It was still climbing and hit a light tower about three-fourths of the way up.

Favorite phrase: Don’t try to do too much. I know that’s a big thing for me.