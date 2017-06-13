ALL-USA Baseball First Team: Trevor Rogers, Carlsbad (N.M.)

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball First Team was chosen by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley in consultation with high school coaches.

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Trevor Rogers

Position: LHP

School: Carlsbad (N.M.)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 190

The future: Signed with Texas Tech. Drafted No. 13 by Miami Marlins.

By the numbers: Was 11-0 with a 0.33 ERA, with 134 strikeouts and 13 walks in 63.1 innings, helping his team reach the state 6A semifinals. Also hit .394 with 26 RBI.

Unusual skill: I’m pretty good at card games.

Best advice given me: Give all the glory to God.

Biggest accomplishment: Probably winning the state championship last year.

Biggest disappointment: Probably my season ending early this year (in the 6A semifinals).

Favorite and least-favorite nickname: T-Raw and Green bean.

Favorite pizza toppings: All meat, anything with a meat on a pizza is good for me.

Ideal walk-up song: Thunderstruck by AC/DC

First car I ever drove: A 2004 Pontiac. One of my older sisters let me drive it down the road.

Favorite MLB player: Brandon Crawford because of the way he approaches the game, plays the game, and the way he handles himself.

Favorite current song: Good Good Father by Chris Tomlin.

Least favorite current song: Big Green Tractor by Jason Aldean.

Favorite teacher(s): I have two. Mrs. (Susan) Houston, my fourth grade teacher at Sunset Elementary, because she was very nice and kind and always supported what I was going to do in the future.

Also, my senior English teacher, Ms. (Chancy) Allen. We were always giving each other a hard time. She was as excited about the whole baseball thing as I was and she supported me 100 percent.

Longest homer I gave up: It was about 350 feet and was hit by Andrew Pratt (now a catcher at New Mexico) my freshman year. We were playing La Cueva (Albuquerque) at Sandia. I threw a fastball right down the middle.

Longest homer I hit: About 360-370 at right field at Isotopes Park. It had a lot of air under it, like a long fly ball. It was a fastball about middle in.