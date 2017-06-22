USA Today Sports

As many as 17 former ALL-USA basketball players could be taken in NBA draft

Listed below in n reverse chronological order are 17 players and where they are projected to be picked — if they’re projected to go in the first round — according to the most recent USA TODAY Sports mock draft.

More than 45 former ALL-USA high school selections have been selected in the last five NBA Drafts. That includes each of the last five No. 1 picks and should continue in 2017 with Markelle Fultz from DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) and the University of Washington.

2016

SEE THE FULL 2015-16 ALL-USA BASKETBALL TEAM HERE

POY: Lonzo Ball, PG, Chino Hills (Calif.), UCLA (2)

First Team
Josh Jackson, SF, Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.), Kansas (5)
De’Aaron Fox, PG, Cypress Lakes (Katy, Texas), Kentucky (4)
Jayson Tatum, SF, Chaminade Prep (St. Louis), Duke (3)

Second Team
Markelle Fultz, G, DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.), Washington (1)
T.J. Leaf, PF, Foothills Christian (El Cajon, Calif.), UCLA (24)
Malik Monk, G, Bentonville (Ark.), Kentucky (8)

Third Team
Bam Adebayo, PF, High Point (N.C.) Christian, Kentucky (19)
Frank Jackson, PG, Lone Peak (Alpine, Utah), Duke (30)

2015

SEE THE FULL 2014-15 ALL-USA BASKETBALL TEAM HERE

First Team
Isaiah Briscoe, G, Roselle (N.J.) Catholic, Kentucky
Harry Giles, F, Wesleyan Christian (High Point, N.C.), Duke (18)

Second Team
Ivan Rabb, C, Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland, Calif.), California
Dwayne Bacon, G, Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), Florida State

2014

SEE THE FULL 2013-14 ALL-USA BASKETBALL TEAM HERE

First Team
Justin Jackson, F, Home School Youth Association (Houston), North Carolina (16)

2013

SEE THE FULL 2012-13 ALL-USA BASKETBALL TEAM HERE

Second Team
Nigel Williams-Goss, G, Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.), Gonzaga

2012

Second Team
Amile Jefferson, F, Friends’ Central School (Wynewood, Pa.), Duke

Third Team
Rodney Purvis, G, Upper Room Christian Academy (Raleigh, N.C.), Connecticut

