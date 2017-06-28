By: USA TODAY High School Sports | June 28, 2017
The 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse Second Team was selected by Casey Vock of 3d Rising based on performance, level of play and strength of schedule.
Player of the Year: Justin Shockey, Landon School (Bethesda, Md.)
Coach of the Year: Bryan Kelly, Calvert Hall (Baltimore, Md.)
Team of the Year: Culver Academy (Culver, Ind.)
MORE: First Team | Third Team
Click through the gallery to meet the ALL-USA Second Team:
PRESEASON: ALL-USA Preseason Boys Lacrosse Team
LOOKBACK: 2015-16 ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse Teams
3D Rising, ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse, American Family Insurance, Anthony Giuliani, Arden Cohen, boys lacrosse, boys lax, Brian Tevlin, bubba fairman, Cameron Badour, Frank Tangredi, jackson caputo, James Avanzato, kyle salvatore, Matt Douglas, Matt Gardner, matthew schmidt, Ryan Archer, Ryan Lanchbury, ryan o'connell, wheaton Jackoboice, ALL-USA