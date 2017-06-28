The 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse third team was selected by Casey Vock of 3dRising.com based on performance, level of play and strength of schedule. Below is each player selected to the third team with his school, class, and college choice.

Player of the Year: Justin Shockey, Landon School (Bethesda, Md.)

Coach of the Year: Bryan Kelly, Calvert Hall (Baltimore, Md.)

Team of the Year: Culver Academy (Culver, Ind.)

Click the photo gallery to see the ALL-USA Third Team:

