ALL-USA Boys Soccer: Second Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | June 22, 2017
The 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Soccer Teams were selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Haji Abdikadir, Louisville (Ky.) Collegiate
COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike McLaughlin, St. Ignatius (Cleveland)
MORE: First Team | Third Team
Click through the photo gallery to meet the Second Team:
<p><strong>School: </strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais (Bradley, Ill.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Midfielder<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Junior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-8<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>A First Team All-State selection, Davila scored 14 goals and dished out 46 assists for the Boilermakers (25-1) who reached the Illinois Class 3A state semifinals. Bradley-Bourbonnais scored 126 goals on the season.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Dave Volden</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Pennington School (Pennington, N.J.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Midfielder<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Junior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-1<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>The Senegal native notched a hat trick in Pennington’s 3-1 win over St. Benedict's Prep (Newark) in the New Jersey Non-Public A state final, ending the Gray Bees’ 27-year run as champions. Diop finished the year with 32 goals and eight assists for the Red Raiders (16-0-3).</p> <p><strong>Photo: </strong>Jim Inverso</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Kiski School (Saltsburg, Pa.)<br/><strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br/><strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br/><strong>Height: </strong>6-0<br/><strong>College: </strong>Akron<br/><strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Crafty and clever, Egbo scored 15 goals and passed for nine assists as the Cougars (10-6-2) reached the Pennsylvania Independent Schools state semifinals. He has trained with the Nigerian Under-17 Men’s National Team.</p><p><strong>Photo:</strong> Kiski School</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.)<br/><strong>Position: </strong>Goalkeeper<br/><strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br/><strong>Height: </strong>6-4<br/><strong>College: </strong>Harvard<br/><strong>Noteworthy: </strong>The All-Delco Player of the Year, Freese helped Episcopal record 12 shutouts and reach the Pennsylvania Independent Schools state quarterfinals. Freese was called in with the U.S. Soccer Under-19 Men’s National Team for a friendly against the El Salvador Under-20 National Team in February.</p><p><strong>Photo:</strong> Susan Coote</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>South Kent School (Kent, Conn.)<br/><strong>Position: </strong>Defender<br/><strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br/><strong>Height: </strong>6-4<br/><strong>College: </strong>Appalachian State<br/><strong>Noteworthy: </strong>A monster for South Kent (18-1), Harris led a defense that allowed just 11 goals and won the New England Preps Class B tournament crown.</p><p><strong>Photo: </strong>David Spagnolo</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Godinez (Santa Ana, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-2<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Ibarra, who also plays quarterback for the Godinez football team, tallied 37 goals and 11 assists as the Grizzlies (27-1) won the California Southern Section Division 2 and Southern California Division II Regional tournament titles. He recorded 11 goals and four assists in eight postseason games.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Godinez Fundamental HS</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Christian Brothers College (St. Louis)<br/><strong>Position: </strong>Defender<br/><strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br/><strong>Height: </strong>5-10<br/><strong>College: </strong>Missouri State<br/><strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Lonero was the Missouri Class 4 Player of the Year in his lone season of high school soccer. Lonero led a defense that allowed just 18 goals in 32 games and he notched a brace in the Cadets’ 2-1 win over Rockhurt Jesuit (Kansas City, Mo.) in the Class 4 state title game.</p><p><strong>Photo:</strong> Keith Gregg</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>St. Ignatius (Cleveland)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-9<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Xavier<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Milhoan scored nine goals in seven postseason matches, leading St. Ignatius to the Ohio Division I state title. For the season, Milhoan scored 29 goals and passed for 19 assists and was named the Ohio Soccer Coaches Association Division I Player of the Year.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> St. Ignatius</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Sam Houston (Arlington, Texas)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Freshman<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-7<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Ortiz flashed onto the scene in Texas, leading the Texans to the Class 6A state title game with 30 goals and eight assists. Ortiz injured his ankle during the pregame warmups for the state semifinals and had to sit out the team’s final two games of the year.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Sam Houston Texans Student Media</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Christian Brothers Academy (Lincroft, N.J.)<br/><strong>Position: </strong>Midfielder<br/><strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br/><strong>Height: </strong>6-0<br/><strong>College: </strong>Bucknell<br/><strong>Noteworthy: </strong>A two-time All-American selection by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America, Thorsheim contributed 14 goals and 20 assists, including the lone goal as CBA (23-1) beat Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.), 1-0, in the New Jersey Non-Public A state championship game.</p><p><strong>Photo:</strong> Peter Ackerman</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Henderson (West Chester, Pa.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Defender<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-0<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Villanova<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Zandi was the anchor of a Henderson defense that allowed just 13 goals all season. Zandi added five assists for the Warriors (23-2-1), whose season came to an end in a shootout loss after a scoreless draw in the Pennsylvania Class AAAA state semifinals.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Terry Scholl</p>
