ALL-USA Boys Soccer: Second Team

The 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Soccer Teams were selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Haji Abdikadir, Louisville (Ky.) Collegiate

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike McLaughlin, St. Ignatius (Cleveland)

MORE: First Team | Third Team

Click through the photo gallery to meet the Second Team: