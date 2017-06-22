USA Today Sports

ALL-USA Boys Soccer: Third Team

Photo: Marc Vanasse

The 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Soccer Teams were selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Haji Abdikadir, Louisville (Ky.) Collegiate

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike McLaughlin, St. Ignatius (Cleveland)

MORE: First Team | Second Team

THIRD TEAM

Ben Alexander
School: Calvert Hall (Towson, Md.)
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
College: Kentucky

Tajon Buchanan
School: Legacy (Broomfield, Colo.)
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
College: Syracuse

Reed Davis
School: Fleming Island (Fla.)
Position: Forward
Year: Junior
College: Jacksonville

Baltazar Duran
School: Morton (Ill.)
Position: Midfielder
Year: Junior
College: Uncommitted

Sam Golan
School: Langley (McLean, Va.)
Position: Defender
Year: Senior
College: William & Mary

Camden Holbrook
School: Green Hope (Cary, N.C.)
Position: Midfielder
Year: Junior
College: Uncommitted

Connor Jones
School: Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)
Position: Goalkeeper
Year: Senior
College: Virginia

Jake LaBranche
School: Nauset (Eastham, Mass.)
Position: Midfielder
Year: Senior
College: Middlebury

Jules Oberg
School: Berkshire (Sheffield, Mass.)
Position: Defender
Year: Senior
College: Williams

Griffin Stone
School: Olathe East (Olathe, Kan.)
Position: Defender
Year: Senior
College: Kansas

Mohammed Zakyi
School: Canterbury (New Milford, Conn.)
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
College: Michigan

