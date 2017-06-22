ALL-USA Boys Soccer: Third Team

The 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Soccer Teams were selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Haji Abdikadir, Louisville (Ky.) Collegiate

COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike McLaughlin, St. Ignatius (Cleveland)

THIRD TEAM

Ben Alexander

School: Calvert Hall (Towson, Md.)

Position: Forward

Year: Senior

College: Kentucky

Tajon Buchanan

School: Legacy (Broomfield, Colo.)

Position: Forward

Year: Senior

College: Syracuse

Reed Davis

School: Fleming Island (Fla.)

Position: Forward

Year: Junior

College: Jacksonville

Baltazar Duran

School: Morton (Ill.)

Position: Midfielder

Year: Junior

College: Uncommitted

Sam Golan

School: Langley (McLean, Va.)

Position: Defender

Year: Senior

College: William & Mary

Camden Holbrook

School: Green Hope (Cary, N.C.)

Position: Midfielder

Year: Junior

College: Uncommitted

Connor Jones

School: Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

Position: Goalkeeper

Year: Senior

College: Virginia

Jake LaBranche

School: Nauset (Eastham, Mass.)

Position: Midfielder

Year: Senior

College: Middlebury

Jules Oberg

School: Berkshire (Sheffield, Mass.)

Position: Defender

Year: Senior

College: Williams

Griffin Stone

School: Olathe East (Olathe, Kan.)

Position: Defender

Year: Senior

College: Kansas

Mohammed Zakyi

School: Canterbury (New Milford, Conn.)

Position: Forward

Year: Senior

College: Michigan