ALL-USA Boys Soccer: Third Team

The 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Soccer Teams were selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Haji Abdikadir, Louisville (Ky.) Collegiate
COACH OF THE YEAR: Mike McLaughlin, St. Ignatius (Cleveland)
THIRD TEAM
Ben Alexander
School: Calvert Hall (Towson, Md.)
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
College: Kentucky
Tajon Buchanan
School: Legacy (Broomfield, Colo.)
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
College: Syracuse
Reed Davis
School: Fleming Island (Fla.)
Position: Forward
Year: Junior
College: Jacksonville
Baltazar Duran
School: Morton (Ill.)
Position: Midfielder
Year: Junior
College: Uncommitted
Sam Golan
School: Langley (McLean, Va.)
Position: Defender
Year: Senior
College: William & Mary
Camden Holbrook
School: Green Hope (Cary, N.C.)
Position: Midfielder
Year: Junior
College: Uncommitted
Connor Jones
School: Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)
Position: Goalkeeper
Year: Senior
College: Virginia
Jake LaBranche
School: Nauset (Eastham, Mass.)
Position: Midfielder
Year: Senior
College: Middlebury
Jules Oberg
School: Berkshire (Sheffield, Mass.)
Position: Defender
Year: Senior
College: Williams
Griffin Stone
School: Olathe East (Olathe, Kan.)
Position: Defender
Year: Senior
College: Kansas
Mohammed Zakyi
School: Canterbury (New Milford, Conn.)
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
College: Michigan