Zach Young of Lafayette (Mo.) volleyball named ALL-USA Coach of the Year in fan vote

Zach Young, the girls volleyball coach at Lafayette High (Wildwood, Mo.) has been named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Coach of the Year in a vote of readers of USA TODAY High School Sports.

Young was named the ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Coach of the Year after he led the Lancers to its fifth consecutive state title in his five seasons as coach. Overall, the program set a Missouri state record with its sixth consecutive title, breaking the record that it shared with shared with Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis), which won five titles from 1983 to ’87.

Lafayette (33-6-1) lost only once in its final 24 matches, a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Francis Howell (St. Charles, Mo.) on Oct. 13. Just 16 days later, the Lancers got another shot at Howell in the Class 4 state final. Lafayette dropped the first set of the best-of-three match and trailed 23-20 in the second set before rallying for a 20-25, 27-25, 25-21 victory.

Away from the court, Young and wife Jill welcomed triplets – David, Matthew and Hope – on Sept. 5 to join older sister Leah, 3.

Young finished with nearly 40 percent of the vote among all the coaches who were named ALL-USA Coach of the Year in their respective sports during the 2016-17 academic year.

Former NHLer Trent Klatt, who recently resigned as the boys hockey coach at Grand Rapids (Minn.), finished second with nearly 20 percent of the vote. Kevin Kelley, the trailblazing football coach at Pulaski Academy in Arkansas, was third with 10 percent.

