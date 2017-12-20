ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year: Solomon Tuliaupupu, Mater Dei

USA TODAY High School Sports has announced the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Football Team, with the ALL-USA State teams to follow next week.

The team was chosen by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley in consultation with high school coaches and recruiting analysts. All selections are seniors and all statistics are from this season, unless otherwise noted.

DEFENSE: First Team | Second Team

OFFENSE: First Team | Second Team

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville

COACH OF THE YEAR: Bruce Rollinson, Mater Dei

PLAYER PROFILE:

Solomon Tuliaupupu

Position: LB

Height, weight: 6-3, 218

School: Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif.

College: Uncommitted

Details: Through 13 games, had 63 tackles, including 12 for loss. Had four sacks, four quarterback hurries and one fumble caused.

Toughest offseason workout: Every Saturday, I’ve been doing this camp called Prime Time Polynesian. It’s three workouts in three hours. We go through field training and weights and competition. It’s run by my dad (Turnbull Tuliaupupu) and my uncle (Pene Talamaivao). I’ve been doing that since I was little.

Favorite game-day ritual: What always gets me hyped up is I like to do as many pushups as I can. I do as many as I can and then once it starts to burn, I count to 50 and do 50 more.

Biggest accomplishment: Being named an U.S. Army All-American.

Favorite phone app: Twitter.

What motivates me: My family motivates me the most. Just chasing the dreams, being successful.

Fondest memory this season: Beating St. John Bosco.

Mistake I learned from: You shouldn’t try to burn bridges with anyone.

Personality turn-off: Being self-absorbed.

Guilty TV pleasure: South Park. It’s funny.

Favorite current song: Pardon Me by Rich the Kid.

Favorite oldie: Anything on Tha Carter II by Lil Wayne.

Least-favorite class all-time: English.

Favorite teacher: My junior year history teacher, Mr. (Bruce) Pottorff (at Claremont High). I liked him because the way he taught. He had a crazy amount of energy every day. He made it fun to come to school.

Yearbook mention, besides football: It used to be best hair and then I cut my hair and donated it. Probably photo bomber of the year.

My overused phrase: Man.

I’d like to come back as: Either a sea turtle or a shark.

