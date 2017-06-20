ALL-USA Girls Golf: Second Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | June 20, 2017
The 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Golf Teams were selected based on performance and level of competition primarily at the high school level. Junior golf success was a secondary consideration, and those who did not compete regularly for their high school were not considered. Players from states that play in the fall or spring were eligible for selection.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rachel Heck, St. Agnes Academy
COACH OF THE YEAR: Sister Lynn Winsor, Xavier College Prep
Click on the photo gallery to meet the second team:
