ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse: Third Team

USA TODAY High School Sports presents the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse Team. The team and honorees were selected by Casey Vock of 3dRising.com based on performance, level of play and strength of schedule.

Player of the Year: Maddie Jenner, McDonogh School

Coach of the Year: Chris Robinson, McDonogh School

Team of the Year: McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)

Kayla Duperrouzel

Position: Attack

School: Bishop Ireton (Alexandria, Va.)

Class: Senior

College: Yale

Kate Kotowski

Position: Attack

School: Cold Spring Harbor (Huntington, N.Y.)

Class: Senior

College: North Carolina

Hannah Mardiney

Position: Attack

School: Notre Dame Preparatory School (Towson, Md.)

Class: Junior

College: Florida

Livy Rosenzweig

Position: Attack

School: Somers (Lincolndale, N.Y.)

Class: Senior

College: Loyola

Samantha Swart

Position: Attack

School: Archbishop Carroll (Radnor, Pa.)

Class: Senior

College: Syracuse

Katie Cosgrove

Position: Midfield

School: Churchville-Chili (Churchville, N.Y.)

Class: Senior

College: Duke

Diana Kelly

Position: Midfield

School: Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child (Summit, N.J.)

Class: Senior

College: Notre Dame

Kaci Messier

Position: Midfield

School: Victor (N.Y.)

Class: Senior

College: Notre Dame

Charlotte North

Position: Midfield

School: Episcopal School of Dallas (Dallas)

Class: Senior

College: Duke

Courtney Renehan

Position: Midfield

School: Glenelg (Md.)

Class: Senior

College: Maryland

Scottie Rose Growney

Position: Midfield

School: Conestoga (Pa.)

Class: Senior

College: North Carolina

Lizzie Scott

Position: Midfield

School: Conestoga (Pa.)

Class: Senior

College: Loyola

Shay Clevenger

Position: Defense

School: Marriotts Ridge (Marriottsville, Md.)

Class: Junior

College: Louisville

Sarah Cooper

Position: Defense

School: Notre Dame Preparatory School (Towson, Md.)

Class: Junior

College: Syracuse

Stella Spots

Position: Defense

School: Summit (N.J.)

Class: Senior

College: Columbia

Bridget Deehan

Position: Goalie

School: Milton (Ga.)

Class: Senior

College: Notre Dame

