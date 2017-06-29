USA Today Sports

ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse: Third Team

Photo: Joe Warner, Courier-Post

ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse: Third Team

ALL-USA

ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse: Third Team

USA TODAY High School Sports presents the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse Team. The team and honorees were selected by Casey Vock of 3dRising.com based on performance, level of play and strength of schedule.

Player of the Year: Maddie Jenner, McDonogh School

Coach of the Year: Chris Robinson, McDonogh School

Team of the Year: McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)

MORE: First Team | Second Team

Kayla Douperrouzel (Photo: Bishop Ireton)

Kayla Duperrouzel
Position: Attack
School: Bishop Ireton (Alexandria, Va.)
Class: Senior
College: Yale

Kate Kotowski
Position: Attack
School: Cold Spring Harbor (Huntington, N.Y.)
Class: Senior
College: North Carolina

Hannah Mardiney
Position: Attack
School: Notre Dame Preparatory School (Towson, Md.)
Class: Junior
College: Florida

Livy Rosenzweig (Photo: Seth Harrison, The Journal News)

Livy Rosenzweig
Position: Attack
School: Somers (Lincolndale, N.Y.)
Class: Senior
College: Loyola

Samantha Swart
Position: Attack
School: Archbishop Carroll (Radnor, Pa.)
Class: Senior
College: Syracuse

Katie Cosgrove
Position: Midfield
School: Churchville-Chili (Churchville, N.Y.)
Class: Senior
College: Duke

Diana Kelly
Position: Midfield
School: Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child (Summit, N.J.)
Class: Senior
College: Notre Dame

Kaci Messier (Photo: Democrat and Chronicle)

Kaci Messier
Position: Midfield
School: Victor (N.Y.)
Class: Senior
College: Notre Dame

Charlotte North
Position: Midfield
School: Episcopal School of Dallas (Dallas)
Class: Senior
College: Duke

Courtney Renehan
Position: Midfield
School: Glenelg (Md.)
Class: Senior
College: Maryland

Scottie Rose Growney (Photo: Matt Chandik, PhillyLacrosse.com)

Scottie Rose Growney
Position: Midfield
School: Conestoga (Pa.)
Class: Senior
College: North Carolina

Lizzie Scott
Position: Midfield
School: Conestoga (Pa.)
Class: Senior
College: Loyola

Shay Clevenger
Position: Defense
School: Marriotts Ridge (Marriottsville, Md.)
Class: Junior
College: Louisville

Sarah Cooper (Photo: John Strohsacker LaxPhotos)

Sarah Cooper
Position: Defense
School: Notre Dame Preparatory School (Towson, Md.)
Class: Junior
College: Syracuse

Stella Spots
Position: Defense
School: Summit (N.J.)
Class: Senior
College: Columbia

Bridget Deehan
Position: Goalie
School: Milton (Ga.)
Class: Senior
College: Notre Dame

PRESEASON: ALL-USA Preseason Girls Lacrosse Team

LOOKBACK: 2015-16 ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse Teams

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ALL-USA

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home