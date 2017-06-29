ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse: Third Team

USA TODAY High School Sports presents the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Lacrosse Team. The team and honorees were selected by Casey Vock of 3dRising.com based on performance, level of play and strength of schedule.
Player of the Year: Maddie Jenner, McDonogh School
Coach of the Year: Chris Robinson, McDonogh School
Team of the Year: McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.)
Kayla Duperrouzel
Position: Attack
School: Bishop Ireton (Alexandria, Va.)
Class: Senior
College: Yale
Kate Kotowski
Position: Attack
School: Cold Spring Harbor (Huntington, N.Y.)
Class: Senior
College: North Carolina
Hannah Mardiney
Position: Attack
School: Notre Dame Preparatory School (Towson, Md.)
Class: Junior
College: Florida
Livy Rosenzweig
Position: Attack
School: Somers (Lincolndale, N.Y.)
Class: Senior
College: Loyola
Samantha Swart
Position: Attack
School: Archbishop Carroll (Radnor, Pa.)
Class: Senior
College: Syracuse
Katie Cosgrove
Position: Midfield
School: Churchville-Chili (Churchville, N.Y.)
Class: Senior
College: Duke
Diana Kelly
Position: Midfield
School: Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child (Summit, N.J.)
Class: Senior
College: Notre Dame
Kaci Messier
Position: Midfield
School: Victor (N.Y.)
Class: Senior
College: Notre Dame
Charlotte North
Position: Midfield
School: Episcopal School of Dallas (Dallas)
Class: Senior
College: Duke
Courtney Renehan
Position: Midfield
School: Glenelg (Md.)
Class: Senior
College: Maryland
Scottie Rose Growney
Position: Midfield
School: Conestoga (Pa.)
Class: Senior
College: North Carolina
Lizzie Scott
Position: Midfield
School: Conestoga (Pa.)
Class: Senior
College: Loyola
Shay Clevenger
Position: Defense
School: Marriotts Ridge (Marriottsville, Md.)
Class: Junior
College: Louisville
Sarah Cooper
Position: Defense
School: Notre Dame Preparatory School (Towson, Md.)
Class: Junior
College: Syracuse
Stella Spots
Position: Defense
School: Summit (N.J.)
Class: Senior
College: Columbia
Bridget Deehan
Position: Goalie
School: Milton (Ga.)
Class: Senior
College: Notre Dame
