ALL-USA Girls Soccer: Second Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | June 27, 2017
The 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Soccer Teams were selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kennedy Wesley, Valley Christian (Calif.)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Joe Finocchiaro, Glastonbury (Conn.)
Click through the photo gallery to meet the Second Team:
