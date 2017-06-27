ALL-USA Girls Soccer: Third Team

The 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Soccer Teams were selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kennedy Wesley, Valley Christian (Calif.)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Joe Finocchiaro, Glastonbury (Conn.)
THIRD TEAM
Murphy Agnew
School: Villa Joseph Marie (Holland, Pa.)
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
College: Harvard
Hillary Beall
School: Crean Lutheran (Irvine, Calif.)
Position: Goalkeeper
Year: Senior
College: Michigan
Madelyn Desiano
School: Aliso Niguel (Aliso Viejo, Calif.)
Position: Defender
Year: Junior
College: UCLA
Bella Dorosy
School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
College: Florida State
Sophie Hirst
School: Seattle Prep (Seattle)
Position: Midfielder
Year: Junior
College: Boston College
Taylor Malham
School: Union (Tulsa, Okla.)
Position: Midfielder
Year: Senior
College: Arkansas
Cammie Murtha
School: Walter Johnson (Bethesda, Md.)
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
College: Wisconsin
Maggie Pierce
School: Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.)
Position: Midfielder
Year: Sophomore
College: North Carolina
Alyssa Poarch
School: Middletown (Del.)
Position: Forward/Midfielder
Year: Senior
College: Maryland
Emily Roberts
School: Archbishop Spalding (Baltimore)
Position: Defender
Year: Senior
College: Old Dominion
Rachel Wasserman
School: Highland Park (Dallas)
Position: Midfielder
Year: Junior
College: Penn State
