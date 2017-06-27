ALL-USA Girls Soccer: Third Team

The 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Soccer Teams were selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kennedy Wesley, Valley Christian (Calif.)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Joe Finocchiaro, Glastonbury (Conn.)

MORE: First Team | Second Team | Third Team

THIRD TEAM

Murphy Agnew

School: Villa Joseph Marie (Holland, Pa.)

Position: Forward

Year: Senior

College: Harvard

Hillary Beall

School: Crean Lutheran (Irvine, Calif.)

Position: Goalkeeper

Year: Senior

College: Michigan

Madelyn Desiano

School: Aliso Niguel (Aliso Viejo, Calif.)

Position: Defender

Year: Junior

College: UCLA

Bella Dorosy

School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Position: Forward

Year: Senior

College: Florida State

Sophie Hirst

School: Seattle Prep (Seattle)

Position: Midfielder

Year: Junior

College: Boston College

Taylor Malham

School: Union (Tulsa, Okla.)

Position: Midfielder

Year: Senior

College: Arkansas

Cammie Murtha

School: Walter Johnson (Bethesda, Md.)

Position: Forward

Year: Senior

College: Wisconsin

Maggie Pierce

School: Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.)

Position: Midfielder

Year: Sophomore

College: North Carolina

Alyssa Poarch

School: Middletown (Del.)

Position: Forward/Midfielder

Year: Senior

College: Maryland

Emily Roberts

School: Archbishop Spalding (Baltimore)

Position: Defender

Year: Senior

College: Old Dominion

Rachel Wasserman

School: Highland Park (Dallas)

Position: Midfielder

Year: Junior

College: Penn State

