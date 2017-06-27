USA Today Sports

ALL-USA Girls Soccer: Third Team

Photo: Jason Minto, News Journal

ALL-USA Girls Soccer: Third Team

ALL-USA

ALL-USA Girls Soccer: Third Team

The 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Soccer Teams were selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule. Players from states that play fall, winter or spring soccer were eligible for selection.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kennedy Wesley, Valley Christian (Calif.)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Joe Finocchiaro, Glastonbury (Conn.)

MORE: First Team | Second Team | Third Team

Alyssa Poarch (Photo: Jason Minto, News Journal)

THIRD TEAM

Murphy Agnew
School: Villa Joseph Marie (Holland, Pa.)
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
College: Harvard

Hillary Beall
School: Crean Lutheran (Irvine, Calif.)
Position: Goalkeeper
Year: Senior
College: Michigan

Madelyn Desiano
School: Aliso Niguel (Aliso Viejo, Calif.)
Position: Defender
Year: Junior
College: UCLA

Bella Dorosy
School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
College: Florida State

Sophie Hirst
School: Seattle Prep (Seattle)
Position: Midfielder
Year: Junior
College: Boston College

Taylor Malham
School: Union (Tulsa, Okla.)
Position: Midfielder
Year: Senior
College: Arkansas

Cammie Murtha
School: Walter Johnson (Bethesda, Md.)
Position: Forward
Year: Senior
College: Wisconsin

Maggie Pierce
School: Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.)
Position: Midfielder
Year: Sophomore
College: North Carolina

Alyssa Poarch
School: Middletown (Del.)
Position: Forward/Midfielder
Year: Senior
College: Maryland

Emily Roberts
School: Archbishop Spalding (Baltimore)
Position: Defender
Year: Senior
College: Old Dominion

Rachel Wasserman
School: Highland Park (Dallas)
Position: Midfielder
Year: Junior
College: Penn State

LOOKBACK: 2015-16 ALL-USA Girls Soccer Team

 

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ALL-USA

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home