ALL-USA High School Softball: Second Team

The 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA High School Softball Team was selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Taylor Dockins, Norco (Calif.)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Rob Weil, Los Alamitos (Calif.)

MORE: First Team | Third Team

Click through the gallery below to meet the Second Team selections (players are listed in alphabetical order):