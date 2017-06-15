ALL-USA High School Softball: Second Team

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | June 15, 2017
The 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA High School Softball Team was selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Taylor Dockins, Norco (Calif.)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Rob Weil, Los Alamitos (Calif.)
MORE: First Team | Third Team
Click through the gallery below to meet the Second Team selections (players are listed in alphabetical order):
<p><strong>School: </strong>St. Mary Catholic Central (Monroe, Mich.)<br/><strong>Position:</strong> LHP/1B<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>College:</strong> Michigan<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Beaubien is having another dominant season for the Kestrels, who are two wins away from a third straight Michigan Division 3 state title. Beaubien has led SMCC through the state quarterfinals on the strength of a 20-1 record with a 0.38 ERA and 302 strikeouts against just 10 walks in 146 innings. She’s also hitting .444 with a .644 slugging percentage.</p><p>Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Sunnyslope (Phoenix)<br/><strong>Position:</strong> 1B/C/SS<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>College:</strong> Oregon<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> A natural catcher, Bowden split her time among three positions this season but that never took away her comfort at the plate. The power hitter knocked out 17 home runs and 25 doubles for the Vikings (19-14), who reached the Conference 5A state tournament. She finished the season hitting .654 with 53 runs scored, 84 RBI and a 1.401 slugging percentage.</p><p>Photo: Andrew Page</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Brookville (Lynchburg, Va.)<br/><strong>Position:</strong> LHP<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>College:</strong> Virginia Tech<br/><strong>Noteworthy: </strong>The left-hander allowed two earned runs all season. Unfortunately for Dail, one of those came in the 18th inning of an epic Group 3A state championship game against Warhill (Williamsburg, Va.), and the Bees (25-1) had to settle for a second straight runner-up finish after a 1-0 loss. Dail finished her senior season 22-1 in the circle with a 0.09 ERA and 304 strikeouts in 153 innings. She fired 16 shutouts and five no-hitters.</p><p>Photo: Malcolm Johnson</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>D’Hanis (Texas)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> C<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Kansas<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Gayre produced eye-popping numbers for the Cowboys (14-14), knocking out 19 home runs and 16 doubles while scoring 62 runs and knocking in 61. She batted .722 with a 1.766 slugging percentage and didn’t strike out in 106 plate appearances.</p> <p>Photo: Marlisa Gayre</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Nimitz (Houston)<br/><strong>Position:</strong> SS/OF<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>College:</strong> Texas<br/><strong>Noteworthy</strong>: The dynamic leadoff hitter batted .763 with 14 doubles, 14 triples, six home runs and 21 steals, leading the Cougars to a 21-8 record and the Texas Class 6A playoffs. Jefferson scored 48 runs, reached base at a 78.9 percent clip and tallied a 1.513 slugging percentage.</p><p>Photo: Softball Factory</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Lynnwood (Bothell, Wash.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> SS<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Alabama<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Don’t let the Royals’ 5-18 record fool you: Maddie Morgan was unstoppable this season. The sure-handed shortstop batted .702 with six home runs, 17 doubles, a .770 on-base percentage and a 1.386 slugging percentage out of the leadoff spot in the order.</p> <p>Photo: Karl Swenson, Lynnwood Today</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Norton (Mass.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> RHP<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Holy Cross<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> With 370 strikeouts in 153 innings, Nelson is striking out nearly 80 percent of the batters she faces for the Lancers. She sported a 21-1 record and 0.09 ERA while holding opponents to a .052 batting average as Norton headed into the Massachusetts Division 2 state semifinals. She had notched seven no-hitters and four perfect games.</p> <p>Photo: Brian Mozey, The Boston Globe</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Meigs County (Decatur, Tenn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> LHP/1B<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Tennessee<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Rogers had a season to remember, leading the Tigers to a 40-3 record and the Tennessee Class A state championship. Rogers was 33-3 in the circle with a 0.34 ERA and 441 strikeouts, walking just 10 in 204 innings. At the plate, she hit .406 with seven home runs, 45 RBI and a .681 slugging percentage.</p> <p>Photo: The Jackson Sun</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Academy of Careers & Exploration (Helendale, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> RHP<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Texas<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> The No. 20-ranked recruit in the Class of 2017 by FloSoftball, Romero put up video-game like numbers for the Eagles (18-2) this season, striking out 269 batters in 113 innings in the circle and knocking out 21 extra-base hits in 61 at-bats on the way to a .656 average and a 1.360 slugging percentage.</p> <p>Photo: Orlando Jorge Ramirez, USA TODAY Sports</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Valencia (Calif.)<br/><strong>Position:</strong> C<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br/><strong>College:</strong> Tennessee<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> The No. 3-ranked recruit in the Class of 2018 by FloSoftball, Shipman batted .613 with a .726 on-base percentage and a 1.363 slugging percentage. She knocked out 15 home runs and walked 33 times with zero strikeouts in 113 plate appearances, leading the Vikings (24-8) to the California Southern Section Division I quarterfinals.</p><p>Photo: Valencia HS</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Sumiton Christian (Sumiton, Ala.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> SS/OF<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Alabama<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Playing 66 games can inevitably produce some big numbers, but Sides’ numbers are still mighty impressive for the Eagles (57-9), who won the Alabama Class 1A state title. Sides recorded 13 home runs, 13 triples and 18 doubles, scored 109 runs and knocked in 85 while batting .606. She also stole 99 bases in 100 attempts.</p> <p>Photo: Dennis Victory, AL.com</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Williamsburg (Ohio)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> LHP/1B<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Uncommitted<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Wagers pitched and hit the Wildcats to the Ohio Division IV state title. Wagers set state records with 23 home runs and 86 RBI while batting .646 with a 1.531 slugging percentage. In the circle, she sported an 18-1 record with a 0.40 ERA and 268 strikeouts in 122 innings.</p> <p>Photo: Scott Springer, The Enquirer</p>
