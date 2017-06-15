ALL-USA High School Softball: Third Team

shares
share
tweet
sms
send
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | June 15, 2017
The 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA High School Softball Team was selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Taylor Dockins, Norco (Calif.)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Rob Weil, Los Alamitos (Calif.)
MORE: First Team | Second Team
Click through the gallery below to meet the Third Team selections (players are listed in alphabetical order):
Alexis Allan, ALL-USA High School Softball, ALL-USA Softball, American Family Insurance, Annie Willis, Callie Martin, Courtney Vierstra, Danielle Watson, Emily Hansen, Jordyn Rudd, Kaitlin Beasley-Polko, Mariah Mazon, Rylie Unzicker, softball, Taylor Gindlesperger, Taylor Rhinehart, ALL-USA
shares
share
tweet
sms
send