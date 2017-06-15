USA Today Sports

ALL-USA High School Softball: Third Team

Photo: Jenna Watson, IndyStar

ALL-USA High School Softball: Third Team

ALL-USA

ALL-USA High School Softball: Third Team

The 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA High School Softball Team was selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Taylor Dockins, Norco (Calif.)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Rob Weil, Los Alamitos (Calif.)

MORE: First Team | Second Team

Click through the gallery below to meet the Third Team selections (players are listed in alphabetical order):

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ALL-USA

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home