ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year: Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville

USA TODAY High School Sports is naming the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Coach of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, First and Second Team Offense and First and Second Team Defense for football, with the ALL-USA State teams to follow next week.

The team was chosen by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley in consultation with high school coaches and recruiting analysts. The Offensive Player of the Year also is a member of the ALL-USA First Team.

OFFENSE: First Team | Second Team

COACH OF THE YEAR: Bruce Rollinson, Mater Dei

FINALISTS: Five finalists for ALL-USA Offensive Players of the Year

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?: Checking in on previous ALL-USA Offensive Players of the Year

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Trevor Lawrence

Position: QB

Height, weight: 6-6, 209

School: Cartersville, Ga.

College: Clemson

Details: Threw for 3,296 yards and 41 touchdown passes this season, with one interception. Broke Deshaun Watson’s state records with 14,352 career passing yards and 161 career touchdowns passes. Was 41-1 his last three years at Cartersville.

Toughest offseason workout: Probably the worst one was running 400s on the field. We got to where we were doing eight of those, after we lifted weights. That was always hard.

Favorite game-day rituals: Before this year, I would shower an hour before the game. Since I didn’t have school on Friday because I take college classes that day, I still showered this year, but at home, like by 3 p.m.. Also, one of my teachers would give me candy every Friday.

Biggest accomplishments: The two state championships that we won and earning a scholarship to Clemson.

Favorite phone app: I’m on Twitter the most. I am probably going to stop that soon.

What motivates me: On the field, my coaches instill in us that we are playing for our teammates. That’s what drives me to work hard. In the classroom, my parents have always driven to me that it is important to do well in the classroom. A lot of people prejudge athletes that they can’t do anything else. I like to be well-rounded and prove them wrong.

Fondest memory this season: We played a game on ESPN against Bartram Trail. They have a pretty good team. We were winning but we had to sack their quarterback on the last play on the 8-yard line to win it.

Personality turn-offs: Arrogance would be a big one and I don’t like people who don’t want to work hard. So many people don’t think it’s cool to work hard.

Guilty TV pleasures: I watch The Office and I used to watch Drake and Josh. Oh, also Stranger Things. Nothing really embarrassing.

Living person I most admire: My mom is a big person that I really admire, along with my uncle and coach (Joey) King. I’ve been really fortunate to have coach King as a role model.

Favorite oldie: I like Alan Jackson’s Remember When.

Least-favorite class: English 1101. I’m good at English, but you just have to write so many papers but it takes a lot of time and I don’t like writing papers.

Favorite teachers: Mr. (David) Matherne for English in the 9th and 10th grade. He would teach, not just following standards, but what he’s learned and how to apply it to our lives. Ms. (Jennilynn) Hawn was my world history teacher in the 10th grade.

Yearbook mention, besides football: Best hair, whether I like it or not. I’m pretty good in basketball. If I could go back, I would play basketball.

I’d like to come back as: A shark.

PRESEASON: ALL-USA Preseason Offensive Football Team

LOOKBACK: 2016 ALL-USA Offensive Football Team