American Family Insurance ALL-USA Watch: Westtown's Cam Reddish

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Cam Reddish was pushing the ball up the court for Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.) with his left hand Saturday in the Spalding Hoophall Classic against Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix).

As Reddish neared halfcourt, Alfred Hollins reached in for an attempted steal. Reddish did a hesitation step, dribbled behind his back and switched to his right hand and all Hollins could do was fall as the crowd did a collective ‘Ooooh.’ But that wasn’t the end of the play as Reddish tossed to teammate Mohammed Bamba for a dunk.

A few moments later, Reddish ripped down a rebound and after a step or two downcourt, spied a teammate relatively open near the opposite basket. Reddish whipped a baseball-like pass on a line to the teammate, who was so surprised he walked before he could shoot.

Reddish helped Westtown take a 66-54 win with a stat-stuffing 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. It may be hard for some to see the 6-8 Reddish as a point guard, but it only takes a few plays to show why assistants such as Villanova’s Ashley Howard and Duke’s Jon Scheyer keep in regular contact, or why Kentucky head coach John Calipari paid Reddish a visit at school this past week.

“I think I’m just going to be a playmaker throughout the entire game and make the right plays and be a vocal leader through the entire game,” Reddish said.

Reddish made the American Family Insurance preseason ALL-USA team and he’s playing like an ALL-USA player this season. Westtown coach Seth Berger said the choice to put the ball in Reddish’s hands was an easy one.

“In my opinion, Cam is a point guard that has an amazing game,” Berger said. “The game before this, he had a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against a very good team (Phelps). He’s averaging 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

“When Cameron first came to Westtown, everyone said he was a wing. I said, ‘I don’t think he’s a wing, I think I want the ball in his hands. He’s a decision-maker and has really grown into this role.”

There were times when Reddish struggled defensively to keep up with Hillcrest guard Virshon Cotton, who is lightning quick at 6-1. However, against most guards, Reddish’s length and instincts make him a more than adequate defender. Offensively, while colleges may see him as a combo guard, he’s feeling more comfortable running the show.

“I need to be stronger with the ball,” Reddish said. “Once I’m stronger with the ball overall, I could be a really good point guard. I’m not really sure when I started enjoying playing point guard, but I like being in control.”

If Reddish hadn’t found basketball, he probably would have fit in quite well as a quarterback.

“We were at a shootaround and somebody brought a football in,” Berger said. “Cam was literally throwing passes on a dime across the court. The thing about Cam is he’s one of the best passers I’ve seen and his passing doesn’t take away from the fact he’s a good scorer or a good rebounder.”