Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Baseball

American Family Insurance ALL-USA Arizona preseason baseball team

Hamilton High School first baseman Nick Brueser poses for a portrait in Chandler, Ariz. on Feb. 17, 2017. Brueser was named Arizona Player of the Year after his team won the state championships last year.

Hamilton High School first baseman Nick Brueser poses for a portrait in Chandler, Ariz. on Feb. 17, 2017. Brueser was named Arizona Player of the Year after his team won the state championships last year.

Throughout the season, azcentral sports will highlight the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Arizona high school baseball performances of the 2017 season.

Pitcher

Boyd Vander Kooi, Mesa Skyline, Sr.

Pitcher

Ian Mejia, Sahuarita, Jr.

Pitcher

Gil Luna, Casa Grande, Sr.

RELATED: Hamilton’s Brueser driven by high baseball expectations

Catcher

David Avitia, Phoenix Alhambra, Sr.

Infield

Nick Brueser, Hamilton, Sr.

Infield

Jacob Gonzalez, Chaparral, Sr.

MORE: Arizona high school baseball Super 10: Preseason

Infield

Trevor Hauver, Gilbert Perry, Sr.

Infield

Nolan Gorman, Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor, Jr.

Outfield

Jacob Allen, Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge, Sr.

Outfield

Gianni Tomasi, Chaparral, Sr.

• Vote for your chance to win $1,000 for your high school in our Fan Experience contest

• Nominate: All-Arizona teams, Athletes of the Week, Academic All-Stars

• Cardinals’ Larry Fitzgerald headlines the azcentral.com Sports Awards show

Outfield

Evan Williams, Phoenix Horizon, Sr.

Utility

Drew Swift, Hamilton, Sr.

Designated hitter

Gage Workman, Chandler Basha, Sr.

MORE: Arizona’s best high school baseball programs

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at azc_obert.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ALL-USA, Gallery 

Related News

Latest News