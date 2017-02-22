American Family Insurance ALL-USA Arizona preseason baseball team

Throughout the season, azcentral sports will highlight the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Arizona high school baseball performances of the 2017 season.

Pitcher

Boyd Vander Kooi, Mesa Skyline, Sr.

Pitcher

Ian Mejia, Sahuarita, Jr.

Pitcher

Gil Luna, Casa Grande, Sr.

Catcher

David Avitia, Phoenix Alhambra, Sr.

Infield

Nick Brueser, Hamilton, Sr.

Infield

Jacob Gonzalez, Chaparral, Sr.

Infield

Trevor Hauver, Gilbert Perry, Sr.

Infield

Nolan Gorman, Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor, Jr.

Outfield

Jacob Allen, Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge, Sr.

Outfield

Gianni Tomasi, Chaparral, Sr.

Outfield

Evan Williams, Phoenix Horizon, Sr.

Utility

Drew Swift, Hamilton, Sr.

Designated hitter

Gage Workman, Chandler Basha, Sr.

