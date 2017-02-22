American Family Insurance ALL-USA Arizona preseason baseball team

Throughout the season, azcentral sports will highlight the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Arizona high school baseball performances of the 2017 season.
Pitcher
Boyd Vander Kooi, Mesa Skyline, Sr.
Pitcher
Ian Mejia, Sahuarita, Jr.
Pitcher
Gil Luna, Casa Grande, Sr.
Catcher
David Avitia, Phoenix Alhambra, Sr.
Infield
Nick Brueser, Hamilton, Sr.
Infield
Jacob Gonzalez, Chaparral, Sr.
Infield
Trevor Hauver, Gilbert Perry, Sr.
Infield
Nolan Gorman, Phoenix Sandra Day O’Connor, Jr.
Outfield
Jacob Allen, Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge, Sr.
Outfield
Gianni Tomasi, Chaparral, Sr.
Outfield
Evan Williams, Phoenix Horizon, Sr.
Utility
Drew Swift, Hamilton, Sr.
Designated hitter
Gage Workman, Chandler Basha, Sr.
