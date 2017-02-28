American Family Insurance All-USA Baseball hitters and pitchers: Feb. 21-25

These are weekly azcentral sports high school baseball honors. This week’s selections are for the week of Feb. 21-25.
Big Schools (6A-4A)
Hitter of the Week
Sasha Sneider, Phoenix Thunderbird, P/INF, Jr.
In a season-opening 5-1 win over Phoenix Arcadia, Sneider had a single, triple and the walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Pitcher of the Week
Jacob Hanna, Mesa, So.
In his first start, he pitched a perfect game in a 4-0 win over Yuma Gila Ridge, going the full seven innings, facing the minimum 21 batters, striking out five and throwing just 67 pitches.
Small Schools (3A-1A)
Hitter of the Week
Gregory Boyce, Phoenix Christian, OF, Sr.
During a 3-1 start in 2A, Boyce went 9 for 13 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs.
Pitcher of the Week
Esai Vegenas, Morenci, Sr.
In a 4-1 win over Tombstone, Vegenas did not give up an earned run, giving up five hits, walking one and striking out 13.
