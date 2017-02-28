American Family Insurance All-USA Baseball hitters and pitchers: Feb. 21-25

These are weekly azcentral sports high school baseball honors. This week’s selections are for the week of Feb. 21-25.

If you have a hitter or a pitcher of the week that you would like to nominate, email me at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com each Monday.

RELATED: Am Fam All-USA preseason baseball team

Big Schools (6A-4A)

Hitter of the Week

Sasha Sneider, Phoenix Thunderbird, P/INF, Jr.

In a season-opening 5-1 win over Phoenix Arcadia, Sneider had a single, triple and the walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Pitcher of the Week

Jacob Hanna, Mesa, So.

In his first start, he pitched a perfect game in a 4-0 win over Yuma Gila Ridge, going the full seven innings, facing the minimum 21 batters, striking out five and throwing just 67 pitches.

MORE: Mesa’s Jacob Hanna pitches perfect game

Small Schools (3A-1A)

Hitter of the Week

Gregory Boyce, Phoenix Christian, OF, Sr.

During a 3-1 start in 2A, Boyce went 9 for 13 with two home runs, a double and five RBIs.

Pitcher of the Week

Esai Vegenas, Morenci, Sr.

In a 4-1 win over Tombstone, Vegenas did not give up an earned run, giving up five hits, walking one and striking out 13.

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at azc_obert