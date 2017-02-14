American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Performances: Feb. 6-11

A look at the top five high school boys basketball performers from the week of Feb. 6-11:

No. 1 Wesley Harris, Phoenix Desert Vista, F, 6-6, Jr.

He had 21 points, making 8 of 11 shots, in an 86-74 win over Tempe Corona del Sol to close the regular season in 6A. He also had four rebounds.

No. 2 Quincy Smith, Avondale La Joya, G, 6-2, Sr.

He had 34 points, making 12 of 18 shots, in an 83-68 6A state tournament win on Friday. He also had six rebounds and four assists.

No. 3 Reed Richardson, Phoenix Arcadia, G, 6-0, Sr.

In an 83-70 win over Scottsdale Chaparral, he had 27 points, making 10 of 13 field goals, 2 of 2 3-pointers and 5 of 6 free throws. He also had seven assists.

No. 4 Tristan Yazzie, Tuba City, G, Jr.

He had 28 points, making 10 of 19 shots and 4 of 10 3-pointers, in a 57-51 win over Kayenta Monument Valley. He followed that up with 14 points, making three 3-pointers, in a 67-57 win over Ganado for the 3A North regional title.

No. 5 Jared Perry, Surprise Paradise Honors, F, 6-7, Jr.

He had 20 points, 17 rebounds and six blocked shots in a 68-62 win over Flagstaff Northland Prep that assured his team a spot in the final 16 in 2A as the No. 14 seed.

