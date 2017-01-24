American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Performances: Jan. 16-21

A look at the top five boys basketball high school performers of the week, Jan. 16-21:

No. 1 Holland Woods, Glendale Apollo, G, 6-0, Sr.

Woods went on a tear at the midway point in the third quarter, scoring 36 of his 41 points, of a triple overtime 5A Conference victory over Phoenix Sunnyslope. He also handed out five assists. Woods didn’t stop there. He had 31 points against Tempe McClintock and 27 against Maricopa during the week, as well.

No. 2 Alex Barcello, Tempe Corona del Sol, G, 6-2, Sr.

Barcello, an Arizona signee, had 32 points at Phoenix Desert Vista in a three-point pivotal 6A Conference win.

No. 3 Trey Wood, Anthem Prep, F, 6-8, Jr.

Wood had 42 of his team’s 56 points in a loss against one of the top 1A teams, Phoenix Valley Lutheran. He also had 20 rebounds.

No. 4 Nate Graville, Gilbert Christian, F, 6-7, Sr.

Graville led Gilbert Christian to three 2A wins, including scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in a 62-52 win over Scottsdale Christian. He had 19 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three assists against Gilbert Classical Academy, and 29 points and 18 rebounds against Eloy Santa Cruz, avenging an early-season loss.

No. 5 Trent Brown, Phoenix Pinnacle, G, 6-0, So.

He averaged 18 points in wins over Glendale Mountain Ridge and Mesa Mountain View and broke Dorian Pickens’ school record for 3-pointers in a season with 65 in 21 games. Pickens had 63 in 30 games his senior season, when he led the Pioneers to the state final and was azcentral sports’ Big Schools Player of the Year.

