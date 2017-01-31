American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Performances: Jan. 23-28

Top five boys basketball high school performers for the week of Jan. 23-28:

No. 1 B.J. Burries, Globe, G, 5-9, So.

He had 51 points, making seven 3-pointers and eight of 10 free throws, in a 101-85 win over Safford, raising his scoring average to 24 points a game. He set a conference state record with 68 points in a game last season.

No. 2 Nico Mannion, Phoenix Pinnacle, G, 6-2, Fr.

He had 38 points in a win against Scottsdale Desert Mountain and 12 points, seven assists, six rebounds in a win against Anthem Boulder Creek.

No. 3 Colton Hibbert, Flagstaff Northland Prep, G, 5-11, Sr.

The point guard had 34 points against St. Johns and 25 points in 22 minutes against Williams. He had just three turnovers total in the two games. He made seven of 10 3-pointers against St. Johns.

No. 4 Jake Klinger, Gilbert Classical Academy, G, 5-11, So.

He averaged 20 points and 3.5 steals in the Spartans’ 2-1 week.

No. 5 Skylar Certo, Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep, G, 6-3, So.

In a 63-56 upset of Paradise Valley, he scored 28 points, making seven of 11 3-pointers and eight of eight free throws. He also had four rebounds and four assists.

