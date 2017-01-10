American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Performances: Jan. 2-7

A look at five American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Performances of the Week for Jan. 2-7:

Majok Deng, Tucson Salpointe, F, 6-5, So.

After finishing the Visit Mesa Challenge with 34 points and 14 rebounds and getting an offer from Arizona coach Sean Miller, Deng had 23 points and 12 rebounds in a win over Sierra Vista Buena.

Colten Kresl, Scottsdale Chaparral, G, 6-1, Sr.

Bouncing back from a triple overtime loss to Avondale Agua Fria, this combo guard had 24 points in a win over rival Scottsdale Desert Mountain.

Timmy Allen, Mesa Red Mountain, G/F, 6-6, Jr.

In a 50-39 6A win over Mesa Mountain View, he had 22 points on 9 of 16 shooting, pulled down eight rebounds, handed out four assists and made three steals. He has scored more than 20 points in his last four games since becoming eligible six games ago.

Nick Rosquist, The Gregory School (Tucson), G, 6-0, Sr.

The state’s leading scorer at 30.6 points a game had 35 points, making 13 of 25 shots and 6 of 14 3-pointers, in a 79-41 rout of San Miguel.

Terrell Brown, Chandler Basha, G, 6-4, Sr.

He had nine of 19 points in overtime, keeping No. 1 (6A) Basha undefeated with a 56-46 win at Phoenix Brophy Prep.

