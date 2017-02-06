American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Performances: Jan. 30-Feb. 4

Top five boys basketball high school performers for the week of Jan. 30-Feb.4:

No. 1 Trent Brown, Phoenix Pinnacle, G, 6-0, So.

He had 32 points, making a single-game school record eight 3-pointers, against Findlay Prep on Saturday night, a game in which the Pioneers were tied at 51 in second half. He also had 17 points against Glendale Mountain Ridge and 14 against Phoenix Brophy Prep, both wins.

No. 2 Tre Mitchell, Avondale La Joya, G/F, 6-2, Sr.

Mitchell had a school-record 38 points in an 85-77 win over Avondale Agua Fria. He also had three assists, five rebounds and two steals. He also scored 22 points in an 81-62 victory over Glendale Copper Canyon, and 13 points, two assists, four steals and four rebounds in a 91-52 victory over Surprise Valley Vista. He was 12 of 15 shooting against Agua Fria. He was 24-27 from the free-throw line the three games total.

No. 3 Bryce Andrashie, Fountain Hills, F, 6-5, Sr.

He had 17 points and 16 rebounds in a 65-52 win over Queen Creek Casteel. On Senior Night, in a 62-56 win over Yuma Catholic, he had 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and seven blocks.

No. 4 B.J. Burries, Globe, G, 5-9, So.

Following a 51-point performance the previous week, Burries had games of 41 and 30 points in wins last week. He made 18 of 25 free throws in a 105-91 3A win over Florence. He is averaging 25 points a game and is on pace to breaking 3,000 career points.

No. 5 Malik Wallace, Phoenix Sierra Linda, G, 5-9, Jr.

He had 27 points, making 12 of 16 shots, including 3 of 5 3-pointers that snapped Peoria Liberty’s 13-game winning streak in a 96-85 5A win. He had 19 points in a 69-54 win over Surprise Shadow Ridge to help his team improve to 15-10 overall.

