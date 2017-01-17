American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Performances: Jan. 9-14

A look at five top boys high school basketball performers for the week of Jan. 9-14:

No. 1 D’Maurian Williams, Avondale Westview, G, 6-4, So.

He had 38 points on a 14 of 19 shooting, including 3 of 4 3-pointers, in an 82-75 win over Avondale La Joya. He also had eight assists. Later in the week, he had 21 points and five assists in a 71-59 win over Surprise Valley Vista to help the Knights run their win streak to 14 games.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?: Arizonans shining in college basketball this season

No. 2 Saben Lee, Tempe Corona del Sol, G, 6-2, Sr.

The Vanderbilt signee had 17 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in a 75-60 victory over Phoenix Mountain Pointe that improved the Aztecs to 17-2.

No. 3 Holland Woods, Glendale Apollo, G, 6-0, Sr.

He had 39 points, making 13 of 23 shots, 3 of 6 3-pointers, and 10 of 11 free throws, in a 72-60 5A win over Glendale Ironwood. Earlier in the week, he had 21 points in a win over Glendale Raymond S. Kellis.

MORE: Ganado big man Jamaal Coleman a ‘rock star’ on the reservation

No. 4 Danny Gonzales, Tucson Santa Rita, G, 5-10, Sr.

In a 71-70 victory over rival Tucson Palo Verde, he had 30 points, six assists and six steals. He clinched the win with two free throws with eight seconds left, helping Santa Rita erase an 11-point deficit in the final 1:27. Santa Rita closed the game on a 12-0 run.

No. 5 Donovan Hanna, Queen Creek American Leadership, F, 6-7, Sr.

Hanna, an All-Arizona football player at tight end, averaged 23 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, 2.5 steals and two blocks in region games against Coolidge and Safford.

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at azc_obert.