American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Performances of the holiday break

The past couple of weeks gave students a break from school, while putting up big performances on the basketball court.

A look at five American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Performances of the Week:

No. 1 Gabe McGlothan, Chandler Basha, PF, 6-5, Sr.

He was named Most Valuable Player of the 16-team Visit Mesa Challenge, leading the only unbeaten team to four wins in the showcase. In the final game, a 75-46 rout of Glendale Apollo, he had 18 points and 12 rebounds, five on the offensive end. He also had a block and a steal. His defense has been a main reason for the Bears off to a 16-0 start, their best in school history.

No. 2 Marcus Shaver, Phoenix Shadow Mountain, PG, 6-3, Sr.

He scored 86 points in four Tempe McClintock Shootout wins and was named the tournament’s MVP. He made 11 of 21 3-pointers in the tournament, including all four of his attempts in the final, a 59-49 win over Chandler Hamilton, to help the Matadors improve to 16-0.

No. 3 Jamaal Coleman, Ganado, F, 6-8, Sr.

Coleman, who has committed to New Mexico Military Institute, was named to the all-tournament team in the White Mountain Holiday Classic, where its only loss was to Santa Maria (Calif.) St. Joseph. He has been a force in the post, the biggest player on the Navajo reservation, for a team that is off to a 13-1 start and ranked No. 1 in the 3A Conference.

No. 4 Bryce Davis, Glendale Deer Valley, F, 6-6, Jr.

He had 20 points and 14 rebounds in a rout of Tucson Catalina Foothills for the Jared Frame Memorial Cactus Jam title. Davis’ improved play in the past two weeks have helped the Skyhawks to a seven-game winning streak.

No. 5 Holland Woods, Apollo, PG, 6-0, Sr.

Averaging 26 points, Woods put on a shooting clinic at the Visit Mesa Challenge, scoring 35 points in a 92-79 victory over 6A Tempe Corona del Sol. He made 13 of 24 shots, eight of 12 free throws, and handed out four assists in his biggest high school win so far.

