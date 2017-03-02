American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley prep awards

American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley weekly prep sports rankings:

BOYS’

BASKETBALL

1. Xavier (22-0): Hawks ranked No. 2 in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll and have reached the Kohl Center the past two seasons. Next: Friday, WIAA regional semifinal vs. Fox Valley Lutheran.

2. Hilbert (22-1): Wolves ranked No. 2 in D5 in latest AP poll and are champions of the Big East Conference. Next: Friday, WIAA regional semifinal vs. Catholic Central.

3. Kimberly (18-4): Papermakers close season in a bit of a funk, losing three of their last four games. Next: Friday, WIAA D1 regional semifinal vs. Green Bay Preble.

4. Shiocton (17-5): Chiefs finish 14-0 to win Central Wisconsin Conference-8 by three games. Next: Friday, WIAA D4 regional semifinal vs. Manitowoc Lutheran.

5. Little Chute (16-6): Mustangs hold steady at No. 5 in the rankings and finish second in the North Eastern Conference behind Luxemburg-Casco. Next: Friday, WIAA D3 regional semifinal vs. Clintonville.

Others: Neenah (14-8), Kaukauna (13-9), Wrightstown (15-8), Freedom (14-8).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division.

GIRLS’

BASKETBALL

1. Appleton North (24-0): Top-ranked Lightning in WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal against formidable Appleton West in its quest to return to the WIAA state girls’ basketball tournament. Next: Today vs. Appleton West at Appleton East.

2. Wrightstown (21-3): Tigers face Kewaunee in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal. Next: Today vs. Kewaunee at Manitowoc Lincoln.

3. Hortonville (18-5): Polar Bears squeak by Merrill in regional final and now face old Bay Conference rival New London in D2 sectional semifinal. Next: Today vs. New London at Kimberly.

4. Appleton West (19-5): Terrors face rival Appleton North in D1 sectional semifinal. It’s the biggest game in the program’s recent history. Next: Today vs. Appleton North at Appleton East.

5. Freedom (20-4): Irish back at sectional level and face Amherst in a WIAA D3 sectional semifinal. Next: Today vs. Amherst at Seymour.

Others: Seymour (19-5), New London (15-9), Kimberly (14-10), Little Chute (14-8), Fox Valley Lutheran (14-10).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division.

PLAYERS OF THE

WEEK

Jenna Hoffman, Appleton West girls’ basketball: Hoffman scored 22 points, including 13 in the second half, to lift the Terrors past Stevens Point 55-42 in a WIAA Division 1 regional final on Monday.

Tina Ubl and Skylor Bruns, Shiocton girls’ basketball: Ubl and Bruns combined to score 23 points to lift the Chiefs past Reedsville 58-42 in a WIAA Division 4 regional final on Monday.

Scott Cook, New London wrestling: Cook captured the WIAA Division 2 state title at 138 pounds with a 4-3 victory over Viroqua’s Ryan Hannah on Saturday at the state individual wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center. It was the first wrestling title in the school’s history.

Keaton Kluever, Kaukauna wrestling: Kluever got a last-second takedown of Pewaukee’s Blaze Beltran to secure the Division 1 title at 285 pounds on Saturday at the WIAA state individual wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center.

Eric Barnett, Hortonville wrestling: Barnett outlasted Stoughton’s Hunter Lewis 7-4 to win the WIAA Division 1 state title at 106 pounds on Saturday at the state individual wrestling tournament.

Ricardo Arguello: 920-993-7191 or rarguello@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @PCRicardo