American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley prep awards

American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley prep sports rankings:

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

1. Kimberly (7-0): Papermakers, ranked No. 3 in Division 1 by wissports.net, notch huge win over Kaukauna 66-63 on Tuesday. Next: Friday vs. Oshkosh West.

2. Xavier (9-0): Hawks, ranked third overall in D3 by wissports.net, get big Bay Conference win over West De Pere 68-59 on Tuesday. Next: Today vs. Roncalli.

3. Kaukauna (4-3): Ghosts are ranked No. 3 in D2 and have played toughest schedule in their division. Next: Friday at Appleton East.

4. Clintonville (7-0): Truckers are ranked No. 9 in D2 and have three big road games against Little Chute, Wrightstown and Luxemburg-Casco in the next eight days. Next: Today at Little Chute.

5. Appleton West (5-3): Terrors knock off Oshkosh West 57-52 on Tuesday to remain at No. 5 in the rankings. Next: Friday vs. Fond du Lac.

Others: Hilbert (8-0), Little Chute (5-3), Shiocton (5-3), New London (5-4).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

1. Appleton North (9-0): Lightning ranked No. 2 in D1 and have three players scoring in double digits: Sydney Levy (16.7), Callie Pohlman (10.7) and Kari Brekke (10.1). Next: Saturday at Hortonville.

2. Hortonville (7-1): Morgan Allen and Shay Frederick make an impressive 1-2 punch for the Polar Bears, ranked No. 5 in D2 by wissports.net. Next: Saturday vs. Appleton North

3. Wrightstown (9-1): Tigers ranked No. 3 in D3 by wissports.net and share North Eastern Conference lead at 6-0 with Freedom. Next: Friday at Marinette.

4. Freedom (9-1): Irish ranked No. 6 in D3 and net impressive 65-44 win over Luxemburg-Casco on Tuesday. Next: Friday vs. Waupaca.

5. Appleton West (8-1): Terrors continue fast start with 52-38 win over Oshkosh West on Tuesday. Next: Friday at Fond du Lac.

Others: Seymour (8-4), Neenah (5-4), Winneconne (6-3), Little Chute (5-3).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Jordan McCabe, Kaukauna boys’ basketball: McCabe poured in a career-high 46 points, including 11 3-pointers, in the Ghosts’ 66-63 loss to Kimberly on Tuesday. McCabe also scored 26 points in leading Kaukauna to an 84-57 victory over Whitnall at the WBY Shootout in Mequon last Thursday.

Morgan Allen, Hortonville girls’ basketball: Allen scored 25 points to help the Polar Bears get past Neenah 80-62.

Jake Thurber, Stockbridge boys’ basketball: Thurber scored 37 points in Stockbridge’s 91-90 loss to St. Thomas on Tuesday.

Tyler Petermann and Nathan Krueger, Clintonville boys’ basketball: Petermann scored 21 points and Krueger added 18 to lead the Truckers to a 56-46 victory over Wittenberg-Birnamwood. The win improved Clintonville to 7-0 overall.

