American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley prep awards

American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley weekly prep sports rankings:

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

1. Kimberly (10-0): Papermakers have solid showing in latest Associated Press poll with No. 2 ranking behind FVA co-leader Oshkosh North. Next: Saturday at Neenah.

2. Xavier (11-0): Hawks ranked No. 2 in latest AP poll in Division 3 and are led by guard Hunter Plamann (21.1 points per game). Next: Today vs. Green Bay West.

3. Kaukauna (5-4): Ghosts point guard Jordan McCabe is averaging 26.8 points per game. Next: Today vs. Neenah.

4. Hilbert (10-1): Wolves ranked No. 5 in Division 5 in AP poll this week. Next: Today vs. Reedsville.

5. Appleton West (7-4): Terrors return to top five rankings after back-to-back wins over Hortonville and Appleton North. Next: Friday vs. Appleton North.

Others: Little Chute (7-3), Clintonville (7-2), New London (7-4), Wrightstown (6-4).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

1. Appleton North (12-0): Top-ranked Lightning (Division 1) have 1.5-game lead in FVA over second-place Hortonville. Next: Friday at Appleton West.

2. Wrightstown (11-1): Tigers ranked No. 1 in AP poll in Division 3 and are holding opponents to just 35 points per game during four-game winning streak. Next: Today vs. Freedom.

3. Hortonville (8-2): Polar Bears win nail-biter over Appleton West 43-42 last Thursday and are ranked No. 6 in latest AP Division 2 poll. Next: Friday at Appleton East.

4. Freedom (10-2): Irish suffer tough 47-44 loss to Little Chute last Thursday but still ranked No. 6 in Division 3 in AP poll. Next: Today at Wrightstown.

5. Seymour (10-4): Thunder just one game behind West De Pere in Bay Conference standings. Next: Friday at Green Bay West.

Others: Little Chute (7-4), Appleton West (8-4), New London (7-6), Fox Valley Lutheran (7-4), Appleton East (6-4).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Sydney Levy, Appleton North girls’ basketball: Levy scored 20 points, including two baskets in overtime, to lift the Lightning to a 50-46 victory over Appleton West on Saturday.

Eli Rocke and Maxwell Boehnlein, Neenah boys’ swimming: Rocke and Boehnlein won two individual events each in leading the Rockets to the title at the Rocket Sprint Invite on Saturday. Rocke won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 49.21 seconds and won the 50 freestyle (:22.15). Boehnlein won the 100 IM (:52.75) and the 50 breaststroke (:26.95).

Abby Cardew and Maddy Jablonski, Fox Cities girls’ hockey: Cardew had two goals and three assists and Jablonski added two goals and two assists to lead the Stars to an 8-2 victory over Lakeshore on Saturday.

Hannah Vandenberg, Little Chute girls’ basketball: Vandenberg scored 14 points to help the Mustangs upset Freedom 47-44 last Thursday.

Leah Porath, New London girls’ basketball: Porath scored 32 points and surpassed the 1,000-point plateau for her career in the Bulldogs’ 69-30 victory over Green Bay East on Jan. 12.

