American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley prep awards

American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley weekly prep sports rankings:

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

1. Kimberly (12-0): Papermakers ranked No. 2 in Division 1 in latest Associated Press poll. Next: Friday vs. Appleton West.

2. Xavier (14-0): Nate DeYoung averaging a double-double for second-ranked Hawks (Division 3) with 13.5 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. Next: Friday at Shawano.

3. Hilbert (13-1): Wolves ranked No. 6 in Division 5 and have three players averaging double figures in points: Kody Krueger (15.4), Jack Halbach (13.6) and Tristan Konen (10.7). Next: Today vs. Cedar Grove-Belgium.

4. Appleton West (8-5): Terrors take Oshkosh North to the limit on Tuesday in 89-86 loss. Next: Friday at Kimberly.

5. Kaukauna (8-5): Ghosts bounce back from loss to Fond du Lac with wins over Madison East and Hortonville. Next: Tuesday at Appleton North.

Others: Little Chute (9-3), Clintonville (8-3), New London (8-5).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

1. Appleton North (15-0): Lightning continue to impress in collecting wins over Appleton West and Kimberly the past week. Next: Friday vs. Appleton East.

2. Freedom (13-2): Irish post player Makenna Haase is averaging 20.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. Next: Friday at Marinette.

3. Hortonville (10-3): Polar Bears win back-to-back games over Appleton East and Kaukauna this week. Next: Friday at Oshkosh West.

4. Wrightstown (12-2): Tigers rebound from loss to Freedom with 60-58 victory over Luxemburg-Casco. Next: Friday at Little Chute.

5. Seymour (11-4): Thunder quietly having a solid season and a win over West De Pere today would give it a share of the Bay Conference lead. Next: Today vs. West De Pere.

Others: Appleton West (10-5), Fox Valley Lutheran (8-4), Little Chute (7-5).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Makenna Haase, Freedom girls’ basketball: Haase had 28 points and 21 rebounds in a 56-50 victory over Wrightstown last Thursday. She also had 30 points in a 70-23 win over Oconto Falls on Monday and 26 points in a 56-43 win over Denmark on Tuesday.

Matthew Van Eperen, Wrighstown wrestling: Van Eperen pinned Freedom’s Alex Rohan in a winner-takes-all final match at 220 pounds to give the Tigers a 34-30 victory over the Irish last Thursday.

Matt Wilke, Appleton North/East swimming: Wilke took first place at the Appleton West Diving Invitational last Friday. Wilke finished with a score of 531.2 on 11 dives.

Abbie King and Tricia Dailey, Appleton East girls’ basketball: King scored 12 points and Dailey added 11 in helping the Patriots upset Hortonville 46-37 last Friday.

