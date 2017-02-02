American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley prep awards

American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley weekly prep sports rankings:

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

1. Xavier (15-0): Hawks new No. 1 in area poll and are led in scoring by point guard Hunter Plamann (20.7 ppg) . Next: Friday vs. New London.

2. Kimberly (13-1): Papermakers drop one spot after 68-56 loss to top-ranked Oshkosh North. Next: Friday at Appleton East.

3. Hilbert (15-1): Wolves’ only loss this season was by two points (67-65) to Sheboygan Lutheran on Jan. 9. Next: Friday vs. Random Lake.

4. Kaukauna (9-5): Ghosts receive bad news when it was confirmed that guard Adam Smith will be lost for the season with a broken foot. Next: Today vs. Oshkosh West.

5. Little Chute (11-4): Mustangs break into top five for first time this season and are lead by Noah Mueller (13.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.5 apg). Next: Today at Waupaca.

Others: Appleton West (9-6), Clintonville (9-4), New London (10-5).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

1. Appleton North (18-0): Lightning ranked No. 1 in Associated Press and Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association poll. Next: Today at Oshkosh West.

2. Freedom (15-2): Irish on five-game winning streak and sit atop North Eastern Conference by half-game over Wrightstown. Next: Friday at Fox Valley Lutheran.

3. Hortonville (12-3): Shay Frederick leads Polar Bears in scoring at 16.9 points per game. Next: Today at Oshkosh North.

4. Wrightstown (14-2): Tigers have five games over a 12-day stretch beginning Friday. Next: Friday vs. Clintonville.

5. Appleton West (12-5): Terrors’ five losses this season have been to teams with a combined record of 69-13. Next: Today vs. Kaukauna.

Others: Seymour (12-5), Fox Valley Lutheran (9-5), Little Chute (8-6), New London (10-7).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Caden Hofacker and Dwight Green, Freedom boys’ basketball: Hofacker had a game-winning tip-in in Freedom’s 71-70 victory over Denmark last Thursday. Green led all scorers with 29 points for the Irish.

Lauren Lietzke, Appleton West girls’ basketball: Lietzke made a free throw with 3.2 seconds left in overtime to give Appleton West a 47-46 victory over Kimberly on Thursday.

Shay Frederick, Hortonville girls’ basketball: She scored 39 points, including seven 3-pointers, in an 82-73 victory over Fond du Lac on Monday.

Matthew Gruber, Appleton United boys’ hockey: Gruber had the hat trick in the United’s 5-3 victory over Fond du Lac Springs last Thursday. The victory netted the Badgerland Conference title for the United.

Trent Leon, Zach Lee and Keaton Kluever, Kaukauna wrestling: Leon (132 pounds), Lee (145) and Kluever (285) won their respective weight class titles in helping the Ghosts win the Pulaski Invite title with 236.5 points on Saturday.

