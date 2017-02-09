American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley prep awards

American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley weekly prep sports rankings:

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

1. Xavier (17-0): Nate DeYoung averaging 13.1 points and 10.9 rebounds per game for second-ranked team in Division 3. Next: Thursday vs. West De Pere.

2. Kimberly (15-1): Papermakers ranked No. 3 in Division 1 in latest Associated Press poll. Next: Thursday at Oshkosh West.

3. Hilbert (15-1): Wolves gain No. 1 seed in upcoming Big East Tournament. Next: Feb. 14, TBA at Hilbert.

4. Little Chute (12-5): Mustangs drop 64-54 loss to North Eastern Conference leader Luxemburg-Casco on Monday. Next: Friday at Clintonville.

5. Kaukauna (11-7): Ghosts drop one spot to No. 5 after 80-54 loss to Kimberly on Tuesday. Next: Thursday vs. Appleton East.

Others: Freedom (10-6), Wrightstown (10-7), New London (10-7).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

1. Appleton North (18-0): Sydney Levy has been on fire of late for top-ranked Lightning and is second in the conference in scoring at 18.6 points per game. Next: Friday vs. Hortonville.

2. Hortonville (12-3): Polar Bears are on seven-game win streak and face immense upcoming battle at Appleton North. Next: Friday at Appleton North.

3. Freedom (15-2): Irish suffer first loss in six games in 77-71 defeat in overtime to Luxemburg-Casco. Next: Friday at Fox Valley Lutheran.

4. Wrightstown (17-2): Tigers’ lone two losses this season have been to undefeated Melrose-Mindoro (Division 4) and Freedom. Next: Thursday vs. Marinette.

5. Appleton West (15-5): Jenna Halfman leading the Terrors in rebounding at 7.6 per game. Next: Friday vs. Fond du Lac

Others: Seymour (15-5), Little Chute (10-7), New London (11-8), Fox Valley Lutheran (10-8).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Mason VanAsten and Trent Leon, Kaukauna wrestling: Van Asten (220 pounds) and Leon (132) both finished as three-time conference champs after winning their respective weight classes at the Fox Valley Association wrestling meet on Saturday.

Jack Halbach, Hilbert boys’ basketball: Halbach eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in Hilbert’s 50-45 victory over Random Lake this past Friday.

Alisha Murphy and Danielle Nennig, Wrightstown girls’ basketball: Both Murphy and Nennig eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for the Tigers in their 78-38 win over Clintonville on Friday.

Maxwell Boehnlein, Neenah swimming: Boehnlein won the 200-yard freestyle (1:44.45) and 100 breaststroke (:58.21), breaking his own conference mark, in leading the Rockets to the Fox Valley Association title on Saturday. Boehnlein was also a member of Neenah’s 200 medley relay team and the 400 freestyle that also placed first.

Hailey Oskey, Seymour girls’ basketball: Oskey surpassed the 1,000 point mark in her career during the Thunder’s 65-31 victory over Shawano this past Saturday.

