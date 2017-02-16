American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley prep awards

American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley weekly prep sports rankings:

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

1. Xavier (19-0): Hawks claim fourth consecutive conference title on Tuesday, including the last two in the Bay Conference. Next: Friday vs. Seymour.

2. Kimberly (17-2): Papermakers suffer surprising 68-65 loss to Fond du Lac on Tuesday. Next: Friday at Hortonville.

3. Hilbert (18-1): Wolves win opener of Big East Tournament 65-61 over Oostburg on Tuesday. Next: Today vs. Howards Grove.

4. Shiocton (14-5): Chiefs lead Central Wisconsin-8 by two games over Amherst and make their first appearance in top five rankings. Next: Friday at Iola-Scandinavia.

5. Little Chute (13-6): Mustangs drop 64-52 loss to Freedom on Monday. Next: Today vs. Oconto Falls.

Others: Kaukauna (12-8), Freedom (11-7), Wrightstown (12-7), Neenah (12-8).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

1. Appleton North (21-0): Lightning claim Fox Valley Association championship for first time since 2011. Next: Today at Oshkosh North.

2. Wrightstown (19-2): Tigers clinch outright North Eastern Conference crown with win over Waupaca and Freedom’s loss to Little Chute on Tuesday. Next: Friday at Freedom.

3. Hortonville (15-5): Polar Bears drop 60-52 decision to Kimberly on Monday and get rematch with Papermakers today. Next: Today at Kimberly.

4. Appleton West (16-5): Few teams in the area are as hot as the Terrors, who have won eight consecutive games. Next: Today at Neenah.

5. Freedom (17-4): Irish drop 46-45 heart-breaker to Little Chute on Tuesday. Irish and Wrightstown still earn No. 1 seeds in upcoming Division 3 playoffs. Next: Friday vs. Wrightstown.

Others: Seymour (16-5), Kimberly (13-7), Little Chute (13-7), Fox Valley Lutheran (13-8), New London (12-9).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Abby Cardew, Fox Cities Stars girls’ hockey: Cardew scored the hat trick in the Stars’ 8-1 victory over Badger on Saturday.

Matt Wilke, Appleton North/East diving: Wilke finished with 516.25 points to win the Division 1 sectional at Neenah on Friday.

Kari Brekke and Sydney Levy, Appleton North girls’ basketball: Brekke and Levy each scored 16 points to lead the Lightning to a big 61-58 victory over Hortonville last Friday.

Charlie Schabo, Hortonville boys’ basketball: Schabo scored 20 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to lead the Polar Bears to a 78-62 victory over Appleton North on Thursday.

Tess Keyzers, Little Chute girls’ basketball: Keyzers scored 40 points in Little Chute’s 56-40 victory over Oconto Falls last Thursday.

Ricardo Arguello: 920-993-7191 or rarguello@postcrescent.com; on Twitter @PCRicardo