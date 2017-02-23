American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley prep awards

American Family Insurance ALL-USA Fox Valley weekly prep sports rankings:

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

1. Xavier (21-0): Hawks are second-ranked in Division 2 by the Associated Press. Next: Today at Green Bay West.

2. Kimberly (18-3): Papermakers’ three losses this season have been to undefeated and top-ranked Oshkosh North (21-0) twice and Fond du Lac (13-8). Next: Today vs. Neenah.

3. Hilbert (20-1): Wolves are a top seed and ranked No. 3 in Division 5. Next: Today at St. Mary Catholic.

4. Shiocton (16-5): Chiefs nab No. 1 seed in Division 4 field and are led by Nathan Schmidt (20 points per game). Next: Today at Amherst.

5. Little Chute (15-6): Noah Mueller (13.6 ppg), Devin Plate (13.2) and Noah Knudsen (13.1) give the Mustangs a great trio heading into the tournament. Next: Today vs. Fox Valley Lutheran.

Others: Kaukauna (13-8), Wrightstown (14-7), Neenah (13-8), Freedom (12-8).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

1. Appleton North (22-0): Lightning finish regular season undefeated and ranked No. 1 in both the Associated Press and wishoops.net polls. Next: Regional semifinal Friday vs. Oshkosh West.

2. Wrightstown (19-3): Tigers win first conference title in 30 years by claiming North Eastern Conference crown. Next: Regional semifinal Friday vs. Denmark.

3. Hortonville (16-5): Polar Bears drop down to Division 2 for the postseason after finishing second to Appleton North in the FVA. Next: Regional semifinal today vs. Rhinelander.

4. Appleton West (16-5): Terrors are a legit darkhorse in D1 and are ranked No. 11 in the final AP poll. Next: Regional semifinal Friday vs. Wisconsin Rapids.

5. Freedom (17-4): Freedom finishes in tie for second in North Eastern Conference with Luxemburg-Casco. Next: Regional semifinal Friday vs. Oconto.

Others: Seymour (16-5), Kimberly (13-7), Little Chute (13-7), Fox Valley Lutheran (13-8), New London (12-9).

*Teams are evaluated in relation to enrollment size/division.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Hunter Plamann, Xavier boys’ basketball: Plamann scored 31 points in 77-60 victory over Shawano on Monday. Plamann also eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his career.

Maxwell Boehnlein, Neenah swimming: Boehnlein finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke at the WIAA Division 1 state swimming and diving championships at the UW Natatorium in Madison on Saturday.

Matt Wilke, Appleton North/East swimming: Wilke finished second in diving with a score of 483.10 at the Division 1 state championships on Saturday.

Ryan Tessner and Will Chevalier, Kimberly boys’ basketball: Tessner hit the second of two free throws with 1.4 seconds left to give the Papermakers a 61-60 victory over Hortonville on Friday. Chevalier led all scorers with 28 points, including six 3-pointers.

