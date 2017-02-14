American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Performances: Feb. 6-11

A look at the top five girls basketball high school performers for the week of Feb. 6-11:
No. 1 Natasha Henry, Page, G, 5-6, Sr.
She led Page to the 3A North Region tournament title with 14 points in a 51-38 win over Ganado and 15 points in a 73-51 win over Fort Defiance Window Rock. She made three 3-pointers in each of those games.
No. 2 Bethany Wolph, Chandler Valley Christian, G, 5-5, Sr.
She poured in 20 points and made 6 of 11 3-pointers in a 58-42 3A win over Tucson Pusch Ridge.
No. 3 Taylor Houser, Phoenix Arcadia, F, 5-11, Jr.
She had 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting in a 59-37 5A victory over Scottsdale Chaparral that avenged an earlier loss. She also had six rebounds.
No. 4 Hanna Cavinder, Gilbert, G, So.
She had 19 points, making 7 of 19 shots, in a 49-56 win over Phoenix Mountain Pointe to close out the 6A regular season and secure the No. 1 seed at state.
No. 5 Clarissa Rodarte, Surprise Valley Vista, F, 5-9, Jr.
She had 17 points, making 5 of 9 field goals and 2 of 4 3-pointers, in a 49-43 6A win over Goodyear Millennium. She also had five rebounds.
