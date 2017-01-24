American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Performances: Jan. 16-21

A look at the top five girls basketball high school performers of the week, Jan. 16-21:

No. 1 Caitlin Bickle, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows, G, 6-0, Jr.

In the biggest girls basketball upset of the season, a 54-41 Cactus Shadows win over previously No. 1 Chandler Seton, Bickle had 30 points, making 10 of 15 field goals. She also had nine rebounds and four assists. The previous night, she had 22 points in a 63-31 rout of Phoenix Shadow Mountain.

No. 2 Tyra Williams, Maricopa, F, 6-0, Sr.

Williams had 32 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks in a 65-34 win over Glendale Apollo that improved the Rams to 17-4.

No. 3 Mariah Baca, Phoenix Northwest Christian, G, 5-6, So.

In a 56-51 win over Wickenburg, Baca had a career-high 34 points, making 4 of 5 3-pointers and 10 of 20 field goals, along with 10 of 13 free throws. She also had seven assists.

No. 4 Diamond Fuller, Mesa, G, 5-10, Sr.

In just three quarters of play against Mesa Westwood, she had 41 points, making 19 of 23 shots, including 2 for 2 from behind the 3-point arc.

No. 5 Janae Gonzales, Phoenix Sierra Linda, G, 5-8, Jr.

Gonzales had 28 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 5A win over Surprise Willow Canyon.

