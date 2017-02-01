Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Performances: Jan. 23-28

Bethany Wolph became the fifth Valley Christian girls basketball player in four years to reach 1,000 career points last week

Bethany Wolph became the fifth Valley Christian girls basketball player in four years to reach 1,000 career points last week

A look at the top five girls high school basketball performers of the week of Jan. 23-28:

No. 1 Bethany Wolph, Chandler Valley Christian, G, 5-5, Sr.

She had games of 19, 21 and 14 points, leading the Trojans to three wins and joining the career 1,000-points club. She becomes the fifth 1,000-point scorer in the past four years for Valley Christian.

No. 2 Jacqueline Ries, Mesa Red Mountain, G, 5-8, So.

After missing three weeks with a back injury, she sank five 3-pointers against Mesa Mountain View, then scored 22 points against Mesa.

No. 3 Abbey Jensen, Yuma Kofa, F, 6-1, Sr.

She had 23 points and 19 rebounds in a 45-44 win over Yuma Cibola. She had 12 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals in a win over San Luis. And in a loss to Tempe Corona del Sol, she had 14 points, 16 rebounds and three steals. She has more than 1,000 career points.

RELATED: Boys basketball performers of the week

No. 4 Prima Chellis, Gilbert Leading Edge, F, 5-11, Jr.

She had 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 56-24 win over Gilbert Christian and helped hold GC without a field goal in the final 13 minutes of the 2A Conference game.

No. 5 Tyra Williams, Maricopa, F, 6-0, Sr.

She had 20 points, 16 rebounds and four steals in a 64-48 win over Glendale Raymond S. Kellis.

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at azc_obert

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ALL-USA 

Related News

Latest News