American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Performances: Jan. 23-28

A look at the top five girls high school basketball performers of the week of Jan. 23-28:

No. 1 Bethany Wolph, Chandler Valley Christian, G, 5-5, Sr.

She had games of 19, 21 and 14 points, leading the Trojans to three wins and joining the career 1,000-points club. She becomes the fifth 1,000-point scorer in the past four years for Valley Christian.

No. 2 Jacqueline Ries, Mesa Red Mountain, G, 5-8, So.

After missing three weeks with a back injury, she sank five 3-pointers against Mesa Mountain View, then scored 22 points against Mesa.

No. 3 Abbey Jensen, Yuma Kofa, F, 6-1, Sr.

She had 23 points and 19 rebounds in a 45-44 win over Yuma Cibola. She had 12 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals in a win over San Luis. And in a loss to Tempe Corona del Sol, she had 14 points, 16 rebounds and three steals. She has more than 1,000 career points.

No. 4 Prima Chellis, Gilbert Leading Edge, F, 5-11, Jr.

She had 20 points and 11 rebounds in a 56-24 win over Gilbert Christian and helped hold GC without a field goal in the final 13 minutes of the 2A Conference game.

No. 5 Tyra Williams, Maricopa, F, 6-0, Sr.

She had 20 points, 16 rebounds and four steals in a 64-48 win over Glendale Raymond S. Kellis.

